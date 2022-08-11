Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, Bobby James Newbell, 51, died in the crash. It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway shortly before 4:00 p.m.
wbrc.com
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
Huntsville police say a pedestrian was struck and killed late this morning in Huntsville. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened about 11:48 a.m. just north of Oakwood Ave and Lee High Drive. One person, whose name has not yet been released, was struck and killed. White said the train...
WAFF
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Pkwy. and Drake Ave. Friday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was killed in a two-vehicle crash. Webster says that the crash occurred on the southbound...
Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School
One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.
WAAY-TV
No foul play suspected in case of body found near Governors Drive in Huntsville
UPDATE: Huntsville Police said there is no sign of foul play at this time. A body has been found Friday near the intersection of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the person appeared to have died of "unnatural" causes. WAAY...
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
WAFF
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens.
New Decatur Fire & Rescue Station 5 now in operation
Decatur Fire & Rescue began operations at the new Station 5 at Danville and Modaus roads Southwest on Wednesday, leaving behind what was the city's oldest active fire station a mile away.
WAAY-TV
18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
WAFF
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman. Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
WAFF
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway.
Hartselle Police Department hosting silent auction for injured Sergeant
Hartselle Police Department is hosting a silent auction on August 13 to raise money for an injured officer.
WAFF
Former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison seeking new trial
Brodrick Fearn was arrested Friday night for a shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Lincoln County. A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
WAFF
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
