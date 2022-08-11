ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilas County, WI

Governor names new judge for Oneida County

A new judge has been named for Oneida County. Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court – Branch 1. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Merrill Area Public Schools prepare to try again on referendum

Between April and August, the Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) had to make budget cuts after a referendum failed. Administrators at the school district said dealing with a limited budget has made them have to cut programs, change curriculums and more. "There are some bigger class sizes (and) there are...
MERRILL, WI
Anderson pleads guilty to murdering Hannah Miller

Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court on Friday to killing Hannah Miller. Anderson was set to begin trial Monday morning for the case in which he was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide. The felony charge has a mandatory life sentence. As part of the plea deal,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Assisted living facility expanding in Antigo

The need for assisted living in the U.S. is growing, according to national data, the US will need nearly one million new senior living units by the year 2040. The Bay at Gardenview Assisted Living Center first opened three years ago, and they're fully occupied, with all 20 available rooms full, but the need is growing. More families are looking for openings.
ANTIGO, WI

