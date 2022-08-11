Read full article on original website
New Oneida County Judge, Saildrones on Lake Superior, and free YMCA membership for 6th graders
Governor Evers appoints Mary Roth Burns to Oneida County Court. Straw gun purchase tied to Merrill homicide. USGS deploys saildrones on Lake Superior to help improve fishery population estimates. Merrill Area Public Schools likely to go to referendum this fall. YMCA of the Northwoods rolls out 6th Grade Initiative.
Governor names new judge for Oneida County
A new judge has been named for Oneida County. Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court – Branch 1. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July...
Merrill Area Public Schools prepare to try again on referendum
Between April and August, the Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) had to make budget cuts after a referendum failed. Administrators at the school district said dealing with a limited budget has made them have to cut programs, change curriculums and more. "There are some bigger class sizes (and) there are...
Anderson pleads guilty to murdering Hannah Miller
Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court on Friday to killing Hannah Miller. Anderson was set to begin trial Monday morning for the case in which he was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide. The felony charge has a mandatory life sentence. As part of the plea deal,...
Assisted living facility expanding in Antigo
The need for assisted living in the U.S. is growing, according to national data, the US will need nearly one million new senior living units by the year 2040. The Bay at Gardenview Assisted Living Center first opened three years ago, and they're fully occupied, with all 20 available rooms full, but the need is growing. More families are looking for openings.
Saildrones set sail on Lake Superior to assist USGS with fishery population study
Right now, there are two large, unmanned boats sailing around the western shores of Lake Superior. Called saildrones after the company that makes them, the boats are one long single hull with a single hard sail jutting up from its center. They’re powered by the wind and the sun.
