Dial 988 for mental health and why it matters to you

WAOK News Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfgXs_0hDbXFsK00

On this edition of The Mental Space with Sean Garvey , mental health advocates Dani Parks (Life Coach & Owner of Coram Deo Enterprise, LLC) and Natalie Bryan (five-time best-selling author, owner of Restoring Harmony Counseling and Consulting, and founder of P.E.A.R.L) sits down with Garvey to explain to the WAOK listeners about the importance of the new mental health crisis number 988.

Parks and Bryan also discuss how people can access other mental health professionals through 988.

WAOK News Talk

