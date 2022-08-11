ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Brand Welcomes Howard University To The Family With 20-Year Partnership

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

T he HBCU culture just got even stronger.

Howard University is one of the most astute colleges in the country, and now the school will be teaming up with another esteemed institute, Jordan Brand.

Today, Nike announced that Jordan Brand is embarking on a 20-year partnership with Howard that empowers the school not only on the court but also in the classrooms.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

Jordan Brand may have already been threaded into HBCU culture, but the new deal aims to strengthen the school in pioneering new ways.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past,” says Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick. “Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”

One of the biggest perks of the new partnership is, of course, the threads, with Jumpman uniforms set to be unveiled on August 27.

But sports aside, Jordan aims to help Howard students by way of recruitment and enhancing their experience in the classrooms.

Jordan did preview some of the merchandise we can look forward to, like gear for the marching band and a varsity jacket outfitted in the signature navy and red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6Nlh_0hDbXEzb00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5D5G_0hDbXEzb00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGJqp_0hDbXEzb00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

