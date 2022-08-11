Former member of A$AP Rocky's mob says he was shot by rapper: report

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A former member of A$AP Rocky’s mob claimed he was shot by the rapper last November.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The lawyers representing Terell Ephron, a talent manager and producer who goes by A$AP Relli, sent a statement to Rolling Stone Magazine , saying Ephron plans to sue the rapper as the shooting caused him to receive “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.”

The shooting occurred in Nov. 6, 2021 in Hollywood. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers , was arrested for the shooting on April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport after returning from a vacation in Barbados with Rihanna.

He was released from jail after posting bond.

In the statement, Ephron claimed Mayer coaxed him into meeting up to discuss a “disagreement.” After an argument between the two, Ephron claimed Mayers brought out a handgun and shot at him.

The rapper nor his team has released a statement at this time.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok