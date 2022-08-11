ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Yardbarker

Reports Continue To Share Who The Celtics Refuse To Trade

The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues. Following weeks of quiet, the latest rumors say that Durant is looking at both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as teams he’d like to join if the Nets give in to his demand and trade him. But it...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
FOX Sports

Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?

The Boston Celtics are one of the top suitors to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant recently reaffirmed his trade request in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, with reports indicating that the star forward is open to playing for the rival Celtics. Boston reportedly offered Jaylen...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion

Kevin Durant has yet to be traded. Despite a previous trade request and a recent ultimatum, the superstar is still technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a deal is expected to occur. But the Nets have an unsurprisingly absurd asking price for KD which many teams have been unable to meet. The one […] The post The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY

