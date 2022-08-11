Read full article on original website
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
CBS Sports
LOOK: LeBron James gets 'emotional' watching sons Bronny and Bryce playing together in Europe
LeBron James is well established as one of the greatest players in NBA history after a legendary high school career. Now his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are attempting to make their own strides on the basketball court in their teenage years. Both Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, play...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
LeBron ’Emotional’ Watching Sons Team Up for First Time
The Lakers’ star relished the moment of watching his sons play together in a competitive game for the first time.
Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
Every NBA player currently wearing Bill Russell's No. 6, from LeBron James to Kenyon Martin Jr.
The NBA is doing the absolute right thing by retiring Bill Russell’s No. 6 in the rafters for every team. He meant so much to the NBA both on and off the court. He’s easily one of the best basketball players ever, but Russell was also a civil rights pillar and an icon who was larger than life. He meant so much and deserves.
Yardbarker
Reports Continue To Share Who The Celtics Refuse To Trade
The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues. Following weeks of quiet, the latest rumors say that Durant is looking at both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as teams he’d like to join if the Nets give in to his demand and trade him. But it...
NBC Sports
Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton was 'in shock' after learning he was being traded from the Denver Nuggets
New Wizards swingman Will Barton was shocked when he got traded to the team this offseason, he told Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets dealt Barton and Monte Morris to Washington in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith last month. “It was just like a shock, but...
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Yardbarker
Analyst Says Bronny James Is Likely To Go To College For Basketball, Reveals UCLA And USC Are Among Teams Pursuing Him
Bronny James is the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, and he is currently viewed as one of the best high school prospects in the country. There is a solid chance that he could end up in the NBA. Generally, prospects have a few ways to make it into the...
Magic Starting 5: Bill Russell's No. 6 Retired By League
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
FOX Sports
Should Celtics move Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade?
The Boston Celtics are one of the top suitors to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant recently reaffirmed his trade request in a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, with reports indicating that the star forward is open to playing for the rival Celtics. Boston reportedly offered Jaylen...
The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion
Kevin Durant has yet to be traded. Despite a previous trade request and a recent ultimatum, the superstar is still technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a deal is expected to occur. But the Nets have an unsurprisingly absurd asking price for KD which many teams have been unable to meet. The one […] The post The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Starting Five
Draymond has Steph Curry, LeBron James, and three former stars in his starting five
