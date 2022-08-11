ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

kgoradio.com

1 Dead, 3 Injured Following Shooting at a Bay Area 24 Hour Fitness

One person died and three others were hurt in a shooting at a Brentwood gym early Thursday morning according to the Brentwood Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 1:55 a.m. outside the 24 Hour Fitness located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, according to police. “When officers arrived on scene...
BRENTWOOD, CA

