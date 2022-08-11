Read full article on original website
Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe
Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
The Daily South
Refrigerator Pickles
When the cucumber harvest outpaces your ability to eat them, whether that's as cucumber sandwiches or even cucumber salsa, take another approach: Pickle them. Quick refrigerator pickles are a great way to use up pounds of cucumbers at once. They'll be ready to eat within 12 hours and last up to 2 weeks, so if you keep a pickle-making plan on your weekly agenda, you'll never be left empty handed.
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Eat This: Salmon With Mushroom Sauce
Few foods are naturally rich in vitamin D, but fish and mushrooms can be a good source. Below is a recipe to try if you’d like a dinner-time boost of this beneficial vitamin. Salmon with Mushroom Sauce. (modified from thekitchn.com) Ingredients:. • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets. • 1...
Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe
Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
butterwithasideofbread.com
COPYCAT CHICK-FIL-A CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Copycat Chick-Fil-A Chicken Tortilla Soup is a creamy soup full of chicken, beans, corn and lots of flavor! Delicious chicken tortilla soup recipe that tastes just like the popular version you find at Chick-Fil-A! Anyone else go to Chick-Fil-A a little more often than they’d like to admit? I’m pretty...
Agriculture Online
Grilled sweet corn 6 ways
Fresh sweet corn is delicious just boiled and buttered with salt and pepper, but grilling it and adding a flavored butter and other toppings takes it to the next level. To grill corn, remove shucks and silks if you wish, brush with melted butter or olive oil, and place over hot coals for 20 minutes, turning often. If you prefer, you can boil the corn first for 5 to 7 minutes, then finish on the grill for 10 minutes.
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 6 tips for making the best grilled chicken.
As a restaurant cook, I've learned that using a marinade or brine and waiting to add sauce on the grill is essential for delicious grilled chicken.
Keto Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken recipe combines cheese, wine, and garlic, to deliver immense flavor. With large chunks of chicken and soft mushrooms, this dish will fill stomachs with its savory gooey goodness. This dish can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 20. Check out the video above...
The Daily South
Charro Beans
When it's time to pile your plate high with Tex-Mex food, don't be tempted to skip the beans, especially these rich, spicy charro beans from Mexican-born cookbook author and PBS TV show host Patti Jinich. What Are Charro Beans?. Charro beans are believed to have been prepared over campfires by...
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
The Daily South
Tartar Sauce
Creamy, zesty, tangy tartar sauce simply completes a fish fry. Sure, cocktail sauce is tasty, but there is nothing like the combo of crisp fried fish (especially catfish) dunked into tartar sauce. The acidity of the sauce balances the richness of the fried crust while smoothing out the fishy flavors. If you've ever been burned by store-bought sauce that was more gloppy than creamy, more blah than snappy, rest assured that you can easily make your own tartar sauce that beats the socks off anything you can buy at the store.
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
The Daily South
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
ABC News
Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe
Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. If it’s an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it’ll feature seasonal...
