Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Social Security Tax Limit 2022 and Exemptions, Explained
Every year, the federal government sets a limit on the number of earnings that are subject to Social Security tax. The limit changes annually with the changes in the national average wage index with a view to account for inflation in Social Security benefits. What is the Social Security tax limit for 2022?
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Washington Examiner
Maricopa County calls for penalties on Kari Lake, Mark Finchem for election suit
Lawyers for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are urging a court to slap penalties against Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and their lawyers for a "frivolous lawsuit" against the county pertaining to election practices. Lake and Finchem filed a suit in April demanding a judge prohibit the county from using...
TODAY.com
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
The Secret to Zero Capital Gains Tax
There’s a certain mystique when it comes to tax planning, as it encompasses the sometimes-straightforward math of accounting and the often-backward approach of tax law. Hidden in the depths of the tax code is a 0% tax rate for those willing to mine its riches. That might seem like a mirage or too good to be true, but I’m going to show you how retirees can find a source of tax alpha and keep more of their dollars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Washington Examiner
Shell endorsement of Democratic bill exposes growing GOP-big business rift
Republican congressional leadership is fuming over a recent move by BP and Shell to endorse Democrats' healthcare and clean energy legislation — just the latest strain in relations between big business and the GOP. Republicans are in full-throated opposition to the legislation brokered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
Washington Examiner
Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
What would a big expansion of the IRS in Inflation Reduction Act mean for taxpayers and for audits?
The Inflation Reduction Act covers a lot of ground. The Democrat-backed legislation includes provisions to lower prescription-drug costs for consumers, encourage more energy efficiency, impose a minimum tax on some corporations and more. There’s also $79.6 billion in increased funding over several years for the Internal Revenue Service, largely to...
CNET
Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?
While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
The IRS just got $80 billion to beef up. A big goal? Going after rich tax dodgers
The big climate and health care bill passed by the House Friday includes billions in new funding for the IRS over the next decade. Most of that money is aimed at catching wealthy tax cheats.
Washington Examiner
'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
Washington Examiner
Trump's impeachment revenge: Republicans who backed push almost all falter in primaries
Last year, former President Donald Trump crossed the unique threshold of owning half of all presidential impeachments in United States history. Now, he's out for vengeance in the GOP primary arena and largely winning. So far, seven out of the 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump...
Washington Examiner
Biden counters Democrats' elite stereotype with special interests message push
The White House is bolstering Democrats' appeal to working-class and lower-income voters before November's midterm elections by amplifying President Joe Biden as an opponent of special interests. But Republicans, who have been eroding the demographic's support of Democrats over successive cycles, are skeptical Biden and his congressional colleagues can counter...
Comments / 0