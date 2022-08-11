ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Social Security Tax Limit 2022 and Exemptions, Explained

Every year, the federal government sets a limit on the number of earnings that are subject to Social Security tax. The limit changes annually with the changes in the national average wage index with a view to account for inflation in Social Security benefits. What is the Social Security tax limit for 2022?
INCOME TAX
TODAY.com

Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits

Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

The Secret to Zero Capital Gains Tax

There’s a certain mystique when it comes to tax planning, as it encompasses the sometimes-straightforward math of accounting and the often-backward approach of tax law. Hidden in the depths of the tax code is a 0% tax rate for those willing to mine its riches. That might seem like a mirage or too good to be true, but I’m going to show you how retirees can find a source of tax alpha and keep more of their dollars.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Shell endorsement of Democratic bill exposes growing GOP-big business rift

Republican congressional leadership is fuming over a recent move by BP and Shell to endorse Democrats' healthcare and clean energy legislation — just the latest strain in relations between big business and the GOP. Republicans are in full-throated opposition to the legislation brokered by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

What would a big expansion of the IRS in Inflation Reduction Act mean for taxpayers and for audits?

The Inflation Reduction Act covers a lot of ground. The Democrat-backed legislation includes provisions to lower prescription-drug costs for consumers, encourage more energy efficiency, impose a minimum tax on some corporations and more. There’s also $79.6 billion in increased funding over several years for the Internal Revenue Service, largely to...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?

While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden counters Democrats' elite stereotype with special interests message push

The White House is bolstering Democrats' appeal to working-class and lower-income voters before November's midterm elections by amplifying President Joe Biden as an opponent of special interests. But Republicans, who have been eroding the demographic's support of Democrats over successive cycles, are skeptical Biden and his congressional colleagues can counter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

