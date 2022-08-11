Read full article on original website
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
Intelligence officials withheld sensitive information from Trump while he was in office because they feared the 'damage' he could do if he knew: report
A former CIA official said US intelligence purposely withheld some information from Donald Trump. "We certainly took into account 'what damage could he do if he blurts this out?'" Douglas London told the New York Times. Trump's rocky relationship with his own intelligence officials has been widely documented. Intelligence officials...
Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
MAGA Media Furious That Federal Judiciary Won't Help Them Track Down Magistrate Who Signed Mar-a-Lago Warrant
Two months ago when a crazed man planned to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Republican politicians were apoplectic. “This is exactly the kind of event that many worried that the unhinged, reckless, apocalyptic rhetoric from prominent figures toward the court, going back many months, and especially in recent weeks, could make more likely,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ranted angrily, demanding that the Senate pass legislation to protect judges “before the sun sets today.”
Presidential historian says he's never seen a former president 'take ultra-classified documents, stick them in his basement'
In a statement released on Friday, Trump responded to reports about the raid emphasizing that the documents were "declassified."
SEE IT: Donald Trump lashes out after FBI search warrant unsealed by calling it a 'scam'
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
House GOP Defends Trump, Saying Maybe Government Secrets Weren't So Secret
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee held a chaotic press conference Friday in which they deflected from the possibility that former President Donald Trump put U.S. national security at risk by keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. The Republicans offered mixed messaging, but ultimately cast doubt on the FBI’s...
Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday. "Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland," Greene tweeted. The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he...
Legal expert calls out Trump’s “O.J. Simpson defense”: “Strongly suggests consciousness of guilt”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, Fox News and many other right-wing media outlets were quick to leap to former President Donald Trump's defense — describing the search as government overreach and essentially telling their audience: If the FBI can go after Trump, you're next. Attorney Philip Rotner, in an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark on August 12, describes this type of messaging as "the O.J. Simpson defense."
Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden responded approvingly to a tweet talking about executions for those who spill nuclear secrets after it was reported that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A tweet Thursday evening from...
It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist
It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
Trump goes on Truth Social rampage, sharing over a dozen posts, including from accounts with QAnon references
Trump took to Truth Social to lash out at the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago raid. He shared over a dozen messages, many within an hour, some from accounts with names referencing QAnon. Trump complained that the FBI search included his wife Melania Trump's closets, "alone and unchecked." Former President Donald...
Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act following Mar-a-Lago raid
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a repeal of the Espionage Act following the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a tweet linking to an article from former Libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger, who argued that the Espionage Act has been abused and should be abolished.
Support for Manchin-Schumer spending bill could be final blow for 5 most vulnerable House Democrats
The five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a giant hurdle this week that raises doubts about whether they could survive facing off against their Republican challengers in the November midterm elections. The House is set for a...
