Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"

