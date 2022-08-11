Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns after two years
“It’s been beyond our wildest expectations. Again, after coming back from the pandemic — we really didn’t expect such a great turnout," said Roger Zhong, the event MC.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center Street Daze; Riverwest festival returns
MILWAUKEE - Center Street Daze returned to Riverwest on Saturday, Aug. 13 after a two-year hiatus. The street festival stretched from Humboldt to Holton and ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring more than 100 local vendors and live music. "It's grown a lot," said Ruth Weill, community engagement...
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?
There are many reasons why Milwaukee is the most popular city to visit in the Midwest. First, Milwaukee is known for its great beer and breweries. In fact, Milwaukee is home to some of the best beer in the world. Second, Milwaukee is a very friendly city and people are always willing to help you out or show you around. Third, Milwaukee has a lot of great attractions, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Calatrava Bridge, and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Finally, Milwaukee is a great city for shopping and dining, with many unique shops and restaurants to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in Milwaukee!
MATC Times
3069 - 3069A N. 29th Street
Milwaukee Duplex: 29th & Burleigh - Property Id: 931273. This duplex offers the availability for the upper and lower unit. The unit includes two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. A corner property with great line of sight, backyard, near bus lines and neighborhood schools. Private pay and rent assistance tenants are welcome.
MATC Times
3356 N 7th St
Massive 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home in great location just off the freeway, just blocks away from amazing local restaurants and bars! Brand new LVP flooring throughout. Massive master bedroom suite. Brand new heating / central air conditioning system. Great yard, with a large front porch.
milwaukeemag.com
Here’s What You Missed in Wisconsin This Week: Aug. 12
In the midst of the relentless slog of bad news plaguing our world, the Stevens Point Journal had a nice little story this week. George Klimowicz, 89, and his wife Helen, 86, both wake up every morning and head to Sunset Lake. George, who has Alzheimer’s, straps on goggles and swims across the lake and back for a total of three-quarters of a mile while the weather allows. He shows no signs of slowing down, and Helen believes the routine, exercise and joy of being out on the lake are all helping him through the disease. The couple, who have been together 61 years, have four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. “I’ve got so much to be happy about,” George told the Journal.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
WISN
East side staple in urgent need of extra hands
MILWAUKEE — Tucked aside Farwell Avenue, Zaffiro's Pizza became an east side staple in the 1950s. “My father and my uncle started it in 1954. We were located in the Third Ward, and in 1956 we moved here," owner Michael Zaffiro said. “Been around a long time.”. But...
WISN
2 Milwaukee Dining Weeks coming up
MILWAUKEE — If you love to try out restaurants around town, there are two opportunities coming up to check out places in Milwaukee. Downtown Dining Week returns Sept. 8-15. The event will feature multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Drab weather on Sunday will give way to a nicer forecast this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Just hold on for a bit longer. The forecast will get better and brighter by later Sunday afternoon. Northeast winds the next few days will mean highs only in the low 70s even in the Lake Country. Keep in mind there is a Small Craft Advisory into early Sunday afternoon mainly north of Milwaukee County. Rip currents and large waves could be issues. The best bet is to stay out of the water.
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
MATC Times
4136 N Green Bay Ave
Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open
Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
WISN
Home repairs change Milwaukee man's life
MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we...
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
