ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Opportunity For Minority & Women-Owned Raleigh Businesses

By Karen Clark
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DI9lx_0hDbV5dF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elnbE_0hDbV5dF00

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

For Minority- and Women-owned businesses, this effort by Downtown Raleigh Alliance , StartUp at Wake Tech , LM Restaurants and Lenovo will increase the presence, inclusion, and equity of business ownership in Downtown Raleigh. MORE DETAILS HERE

CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR OCTOBER 2022 – MARCH 2023 PLACEMENT

The deadline to apply is Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:59pm.

APPLY NOW

Not ready to apply? Let’s stay in touch! Complete the interest form to be notified of upcoming application cycles. MORE DETAILS HERE

INTEREST FORM

Roxanne Lundy
Storefront Manager
Downtown Raleigh Alliance
(919) 821-6977
roxannelundy@downtownraleigh.org

Current retail tenants:

Previous retail tenants:

Program overview:

Pop-Up Shops at Martin Street is a pop-up retail store program in Downtown Raleigh at 17 E Martin Street. This storefront location is available for pop-up retail tenants looking to share an affordable retail space with other up-and-coming retailers, participate in business counseling, and experience the Downtown Raleigh market.

The goals of the program are to:

  • Provide affordable retail space in a desirable location within Downtown Raleigh to Minority- and Women-owned businesses
  • Provide counseling opportunities for tenants to grow their business through StartUp at Wake Tech
  • Give tenants the opportunity for retail success in a storefront location, further boosting their confidence to sign a long-term lease within Downtown Raleigh

This is an ideal business opportunity if:

  • You have a retail business that you want to expand to a storefront location in Downtown Raleigh
  • You only need a small area to operate
  • You do not currently have a physical storefront location in Raleigh but have been considering opening one
  • You are welcoming, customer-service oriented, and willing to share space with other businesses
  • You are motivated and driven to grow your business through the counseling opportunities provided by StartUp at Wake Tech
  • You are motivated and driven to market and advertise your pop-up to generate sales and foot traffic
  • You are prepared to submit a business plan (including marketing plan and financial plan)

Location:

17 E Martin Street is positioned on a high foot traffic street within the center of Downtown Raleigh. The retail space is 1,230 square feet and boasts floor to ceiling windows for high visibility. It is surrounded by many popular restaurants, residential units, offices, and other nearby retailers.

MORE DETAILS HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297A32_0hDbV5dF00

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tornadopix.com

KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new home community in Durham, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina – (work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, and The Research Triangle, one of the nation’s premier high-tech research and development parks. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons, and the Durham Center for the Performing Arts for a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Falls and the Inno River State Park for outdoor recreation.
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

In Depth: Shopping for back-to-school supplies on a budget

RALEIGH, N.C. — Experts say the average American will spend over $800 on school supplies this year. That can take a toll on a lot of families, especially those who are already struggling to make ends meet. Alex Sutherland with Lifeplan Group says families can expect to spend on...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Business Opportunity#Pop Up Retail#Retail Store#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Downtown Raleigh Alliance#Wake Tech
WRAL

City of Oxford booming as families search for more space

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. City of Oxford booming as families search for more space. The city of Oxford's current population is about 8,775 people, according to data from the...
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lenovo
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

155
Followers
450
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy