TICKET ALERT: Johnny Mathis Celebrates 67 Years as a Recording Artist at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a performance by one of the world’s greatest vocalists. As Barbra Streisand said, “There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of great singers, and then there’s Johnny Mathis.”. Celebrating his 67th Year as a recording artist...
Click10.com
Black Pepper Festival features food, drinks, back after pandemic pause
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, look no further. The Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival is back for its second year after a pandemic pause. The outdoor event is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 8...
islandernews.com
Three island favorites participating in 2022 Miami Spice, featuring exclusive menus
The popular Miami Spice program, now in its 21st year, returns in August and September offering fixed-price menus to popular restaurants in the Greater Miami and Miami Beach areas, including three island restaurants who are participating in 2022. Miami Spice Restaurant Months is a program of The Greater Miami Convention...
miamionthecheap.com
Free Netflix Family Summer activity truck in Miami
Take the kids to see their favorite characters from Netflix shows and family films, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Netflix Family Summer activity truck will be at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. The truck will be inside the West Plaza and this special activity is free to the public.
Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop Bringing Unique Flavors and Lounge Atmosphere to Margate
The ice cream concept combines classic and adventurous flavors with a comfortable hangout space
calleochonews.com
“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs
A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
WSVN-TV
Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java
Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
Neon Glow: Miami Teases New Threads, Shares Release Date
The Hurricane's New Neon Threads To Go on Sale This Monday
nomadlawyer.org
Top 9 Best Outdoor Activities You Must Explore In Miami
Travel Attractions – Best Outdoor Activities in Miami, USA. For outdoor lovers, there are some fun outdoor activities in and around Miami. These include Everglades National Park, Parasailing over Biscayne Bay and many more. But what should you do first? If you want to learn more about the city’s...
Taste Of The Town: Family brings Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to South Florida
MIAMI - Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami Beach is the first of its kind in Florida. It's an award-winning national franchise restaurant that began in the Capriotti family home in Delaware back in 1976. "The first restaurant was started by a pair of siblings. Then long lines started forming and eventually it led to the second restaurant and then to franchising," said owner Marco Roca. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was in most states except Florida until now. That's thanks to the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. On the day Lisa Petrillo visited, son Stefano was there along with his parents...
Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale
After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
miami.edu
FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo
tamaractalk.com
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
NBC Miami
Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon
When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
nomadlawyer.org
Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now
Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
Miami Weather: Summer storms return
MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area. Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is a...
Click10.com
Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
islandernews.com
Miami’s housing inventory and labor market ideal for profiting by flipping fixer-uppers
Chip and Joanna Gaines, the "Property Brothers" and even Vanilla Ice have shown real estate investors on TV the challenges of renovating and flipping older homes – but also the profit that can be accrued. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can, in fact, come with a low...
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
