miamionthecheap.com

Free Netflix Family Summer activity truck in Miami

Take the kids to see their favorite characters from Netflix shows and family films, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Netflix Family Summer activity truck will be at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. The truck will be inside the West Plaza and this special activity is free to the public.
calleochonews.com

“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs

A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java

Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
nomadlawyer.org

Top 9 Best Outdoor Activities You Must Explore In Miami

Travel Attractions – Best Outdoor Activities in Miami, USA. For outdoor lovers, there are some fun outdoor activities in and around Miami. These include Everglades National Park, Parasailing over Biscayne Bay and many more. But what should you do first? If you want to learn more about the city’s...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Family brings Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to South Florida

MIAMI - Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami Beach is the first of its kind in Florida. It's an award-winning national franchise restaurant that began in the Capriotti family home in Delaware back in 1976. "The first restaurant was started by a pair of siblings. Then long lines started forming and eventually it led to the second restaurant and then to franchising," said owner Marco Roca. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was in most states except Florida until now. That's thanks to the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. On the day Lisa Petrillo visited, son Stefano was there along with his parents...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miami.edu

FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”

A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
HOMESTEAD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
nomadlawyer.org

Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now

Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Summer storms return

MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area.   Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours.  Sunday is a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

