Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
BBC
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host
Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
BBC
Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl
A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
BBC
Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers
Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
RELATED PEOPLE
Kasabian: The Alchemist’s Euphoria review – in search of new beginnings
You come to a new Kasabian album with expectations. Subtlety is overrated. Your rabble will be roused. Song titles sound like things you’d hear shouted outside the pub at closing time: Wasted, Are You Looking for Action?, You’re in Love With a Psycho (all from 2017’s For Crying Out Loud).
BBC
One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status
A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
Comments / 0