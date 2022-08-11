ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London

MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host

Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
WORLD
BBC

Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl

A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers

Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Emin
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Melvyn Bragg
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Francis Bacon
BBC

One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status

A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy