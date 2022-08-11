ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

55 animals adopted after 130+ seized in SC

By Kevin Accettulla
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWTDW_0hDbTcPR00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center said on Wednesday that 55 animals were adopted at two adoption locations after more than 130 animals were seized in police investigations .

“We are so grateful for every single community member who turned out to help the cause,” HCACC said in a Facebook post. “We are absolutely celebrating the victories of this #WaggingTailsWednesday, but there remains work to be done.”

Spelunkers find dog missing for 2 months deep in Missouri cave

More animals will be made available for adoption on Thursday, according to the center.

Animals can be adopted at Tamroc Kennels on Bush Drive or at the animal care center on Industrial Park Road. There is no fee to adopt from Tamroc Kennels where a number of dogs are being held temporarily. There is a fee for small dogs and farm animals adopted at the animal care center.

Horry County police investigating the neglect-and-abuse cases also seized 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Rolando

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 13-14 is Rolando, a year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Rolando came to the shelter as a stray, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson, who said he “loves everybody,” does well on walks and enjoys riding in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Animal Care#Missouri#Horse#Police#Pets#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
WBTW News13

Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

CMC Adding Additional Building in Conway

Conway Medical Center will be adding an additional building to the community. The organization will take over the current ‘Office Depot’ location on Church Street in Conway. Once renovated, CMC plans to use the 15,000 square foot area to offer primary care and other healthcare services. The location is planned to open in the Spring of 2023.
CONWAY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

$700 million RIDE IV commission candidates are being selected

Horry County is currently in the process of assembling the RIDE IV Commission. The commission is a panel that consists of three county appointees and three city appointees. Mandated by state law, this commission holds the real power in all things RIDE IV. The City of North Myrtle Beach has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy