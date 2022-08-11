Consumers Energy to test sirens near West Michigan dams Aug. 18

Siren tests are scheduled to occur near several West Michigan dams next week.

Consumers Energy says the sirens will be tested Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. near the Hardy, Croton and Rogers dams.

We’re told the siren test will begin with a voice message followed by a 30-second-long siren, and concluding with another voice message.

No public action is necessary while tests are being conducted.

Should any of the dams fail during a real emergency, the energy provider advises residents near the river to retreat to higher ground.

