ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Rodger Saffold is so excited to be back practicing since recovering from rib injuries sustained in a car accident, the Buffalo veteran offensive lineman doesn’t mind being used as “a dummy.” That’s the term Saffold used on Sunday in explaining how Buffalo’s new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is leaning on the 13-year veteran to visually display various new techniques to his teammates. Though Saffold is new to Buffalo after signing with the team this offseason, he feels more at home after having played under Kromer when their careers overlapped with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-18. “It’s been an easy transition,” Saffold said. “It’s actually been easier than I ever though it could be.” The only thing to have slowed the 34-year-old’s bid to fill the starting job at left guard is a car accident he was involved in before the start of training camp last month.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO