numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Bills' OL Saffold focus on starting job after rib injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Rodger Saffold is so excited to be back practicing since recovering from rib injuries sustained in a car accident, the Buffalo veteran offensive lineman doesn’t mind being used as “a dummy.” That’s the term Saffold used on Sunday in explaining how Buffalo’s new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is leaning on the 13-year veteran to visually display various new techniques to his teammates. Though Saffold is new to Buffalo after signing with the team this offseason, he feels more at home after having played under Kromer when their careers overlapped with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-18. “It’s been an easy transition,” Saffold said. “It’s actually been easier than I ever though it could be.” The only thing to have slowed the 34-year-old’s bid to fill the starting job at left guard is a car accident he was involved in before the start of training camp last month.
Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday in a preseason game. The Raiders moved to 2-0 after a 27-11 win over Jacksonville last week in the Hall of Fame Game. Jarrett Stidham, who started at quarterback for Las Vegas, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 68 yards. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries, including a touchdown. Chase Garbers was 2 for 3 through the air for 19 yards. Brittain Brown ran for 54 yards on 14 carries, including one touchdown.
numberfire.com
Houston's Martin Maldonado catching on Saturday night
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's game against Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Vazquez was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 6.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Miguel Rojas starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Rojas for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Albert Pujols batting fifth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. Nolan Gorman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pujols for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
numberfire.com
Jon Berti in Marlins' Sunday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Berti is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Berti for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 10.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes sent to Rays' bench on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Paredes will rest on Friday evening after Ji-Man Choi was picked as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 177 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Reyes for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.3...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill batting second on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tyler O'Neill is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. O'Neill will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. Brendan Donovan returns to the bench. numberFire's models project O'Neill for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tony Wolters catching for Dodgers on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Wolters will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wolters for 7.5...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Leon for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Jose Iglesias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Brandon Belt batting fourth for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants listed Brandon Belt as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt will bat cleanup and start at first base Sunday while Tommy La Stella moves to designated hitter, LaMonte Wade Jr. hops up into right field, and Luis Gonzalez hits the bench.
