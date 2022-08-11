Read full article on original website
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
Important ag events are upcoming
I hope you are enjoying the cooler, less humid weather like I am. I complain about our very hot/humid weather each year, but I should not complain too much, as our neighbors in the south and southwest have had it much worse than us. Through some of this unlikable weather,...
‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70
Editor’s Note: Due to a production error, the accompanying photo ran too small in print/was cropped incorrectly when it was originally published, so we are re-running it. We apologize for the error. Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022...
Blanchester accepts funds from state opioid settlement
BLANCHESTER — Village officials accepted part of a statewide settlement related to the opioid crisis. At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, members agreed to accept an estimated $17,834.05 from the Ohio Opioid Settlement, which will be paid in 18 separate payments. Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton told the...
ODOT: Roadwork set for next week
Through the week ending August 20, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. Continuing impacts. E....
Laurel Oaks welcomes students, parents at 2022-2023 open house
WILMINGTON — There are about 120 more incoming students this fall at Laurel Oaks Career Campus than there were last fall. Altogether, there are 470 incoming students who are newly entering Laurel Oaks this year. The total student body will be comprised of about 760 juniors and seniors who...
BREAKING: Suspect dead after pursuit, long stand-off
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — A man is dead after he attempted to breach an FBI field office then led a pursuit up I-71 that included shooting at a state trooper, followed soon by an exchange of gunfire, and a nearly seven-hour standoff. He was shot dead after the...
Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville
Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament. The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll. Money...
2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Girls Soccer
After stints as the boys soccer and girls golf coach, Pat Black takes over the Wilmington High School girls soccer program. Wilmington was 5-11 overall and 1-9 in the American Division. There are 12 returning letterwinners on the WHS roster, with five of those being starters. There were only three...
BREAKING: BHS football scrimmage tonight cancelled
The Blanchester High School football scrimmage at Greeneview tonight has been cancelled. Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger said the Wildcats are battling illness “so we’re taking precautions to stop the spread” by cancelling the game. Blanchester, and all other Clinton County football teams, open their regular season...
Trial delayed due to attorney’s injury
WILMINGTON — An alleged child predator’s trial date was pushed back due to his attorney being injured. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck agreed to move the bench trial for Ethan Lakes to November 3. Lakes’s attorney, Anthony Baker, advised the court...
