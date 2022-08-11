ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State football will continue to use Vaughn’s, Dineen’s diverse skills

By Lainey Gerber
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – As K-State’s fall practices continue through the second week, coaches have a clear idea of which roles players will have.

That includes when and where the new players will play. The running backs are a particularly young group. Deuce Vaughn, a junior, is the only upperclassman.

Jax Dineen helped with the running game the past season, with a career-high five rushes in the Texas Bowl. Dineen’s a fullback, but as a senior, he brings veteran leadership to the younger backs.

“He’s a little bit of a Swiss Army knife,” said Brian Lepak, Wildcat fullbacks and tight ends coach. “He can fit a lot of different roles there, and he’s got a different skill set. He can kind of thump a little bit more than some of the other guys can.”

Dineen’s not the only player crossing positions. Vaughn, a 2021 consensus All-American running back, led the team in receptions. These two will continue to play all around the offense.

K-State holds first open practice of the season

“We don’t want to take too much from him, getting him out in the open, because we like running him between the tackles, but definitely when he’s on the field, he’s a problem,” running backs coach Brian Anderson said.

First-year receivers coach Thad Ward will revolve around receivers like in past seasons.

“Every day, you see guys are competing for bigger roles, every last one of them,” Ward said. “If you can play and you can contribute, you’re going to play.”

K-State’s season begins Sept. 3 against South Dakota.

