Read full article on original website
Related
springhappenings.com
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
Click2Houston.com
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Porter
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo of Honduras. Detectives are asking anyone who…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE PARTIALLY OPENS
The highway 190 bridge over Lake Livingston between Point Blank and Onalaska is will open to one lane as crews clean up fuel that leaked from the crashed aircraft that was removed from the lake overnight. Both lanes should be open by 7 am.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE TO CLOSE
TXDOT WILL BE CLOSING THE HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE OVER LAKE LIVINGSTON BETWEEN POINT BLANK AND ONALASKA FROM 1:30 AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 UNTIL 4AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
fox26houston.com
Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy
KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
News Channel 25
Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police
BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
Click2Houston.com
Benefit fundraiser, vigil held for family killed in golf cart crash in Galveston
GALVESTON – Residents in the Rosenberg community came together on Saturday to support the Bentancur family in the midst of their tragedy. A benefit fundraiser was held at Roscoe’s Barbershop where family members sold burgers, tacos, cold drinks, and desserts to help with the unexpected costs. It’s been...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
kingwood.com
Montgomery County Sheriff needs your help!
Montgomery County Sheriff wants your help to identify a suspect in burglary of a vehicle resulting in a stolen firearm. On 8/8/22 around 7:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Drive in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the pictured male was suspected in burglarizing a vehicle at that location and stealing a firearm from the vehicle.
kingwood.com
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
Comments / 0