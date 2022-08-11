ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
springhappenings.com

5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
SPRING, TX
KHOU

At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
HUMBLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Navasota, TX
Grimes County, TX
Government
County
Grimes County, TX
Navasota, TX
Government
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE PARTIALLY OPENS

The highway 190 bridge over Lake Livingston between Point Blank and Onalaska is will open to one lane as crews clean up fuel that leaked from the crashed aircraft that was removed from the lake overnight. Both lanes should be open by 7 am.
ONALASKA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE TO CLOSE

TXDOT WILL BE CLOSING THE HIGHWAY 190 BRIDGE OVER LAKE LIVINGSTON BETWEEN POINT BLANK AND ONALASKA FROM 1:30 AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 UNTIL 4AM FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022.
ONALASKA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#County Road
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy

KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
KATY, TX
News Channel 25

Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHOU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Montgomery County Sheriff needs your help!

Montgomery County Sheriff wants your help to identify a suspect in burglary of a vehicle resulting in a stolen firearm. On 8/8/22 around 7:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Drive in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the pictured male was suspected in burglarizing a vehicle at that location and stealing a firearm from the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves

Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
NEW CANEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy