ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 182

hello
3d ago

kind of ironic that he has the victims of Communism day, because it's so important to remember the atrocities. but yet wants nothing taught about slavery and the atrocities perpetrated on minorities in this country for decades. make it make sense Ron

Reply(34)
101
Sandi Dutkin Schwirtz
2d ago

Desantis wants to micro manage everything in this state. He needs to leave education to the teachers. He is becoming a dictator. Students need a well rounded education. He has a personal agenda he is shoving down everyone’s throat.

Reply(1)
26
I.K Rico
3d ago

Teachers you are entrusted with the truth of education for our children, your wards. If you are not teaching truth if a bias in education exists then please walk out and protest with a strike. Teachers teach truth and children deserve your truth not your need to be complicit, sell up not out!

Reply(2)
30
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#Education Policy#Fla#High School#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New State Curriculum#United States Government
Florida Phoenix

A military veteran without a bachelor’s degree could soon be at the head of a FL classroom

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved a new law to create an alternative temporary teaching certificate for military veterans, saying that their prior military experience will have value in the classroom. But the law would get around a prerequisite expected of thousands of teachers in Florida — a bachelor’s degree. Instead, the military veteran would be […] The post A military veteran without a bachelor’s degree could soon be at the head of a FL classroom appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?

Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy