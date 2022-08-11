Read full article on original website
Related
jambands
Widespread Panic Conclude Rescheduled New Year’s Eve Run at Fox Theatre in Atlanta with Col. Bruce Hampton and the Aquarium Rescue Unit’s Matt Mundy
Photo Credit: Joshua Timmermans — Last night, Widespread Panic concluded their Fox Theatre shows in Atlanta. The band has been making up dates for their rescheduled New Year’s Eve run, which was postponed due to fears over the spread of the Omicron virus and COVID-19 last winter. Saturday’s finale played with thematic elements synonymous with what would have been a late-December holiday show, giving the audience a relatively authentic New Year’s experience, despite the mid-August date. In addition to deliberately designing the night to mimic the annual celebratory occurrence, Widespread Panic sprinkled in added memories by welcoming old friend and Col. Bruce Hampton and the Aquarium Rescue Unit co-founder Matt Mundy, who joined the band during the latter half of the first set on mandolin, for the first time since 1993.
creativeloafing.com
Smith's Olde Bar
Cost: $20-$25 [click here for more]. Wednesday August 17, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/17/2022 8:00 PM. Monday August 22, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/22/2022 8:00 PM. Thursday August 25, 2022 09:00 PM EDT 08/25/2022 9:00 PM. Alt-rock with The pauses / Five Eight / World Is Watching. Cost: $10-$16 [click...
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
The Weeknd cranks out nearly 30 songs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Tens of thousands of fans poured into downtown Atlanta Thursday night for a date with The Weeknd. Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian singer-songwriter, better known to fans by his stage name, The Weeknd, brought The After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The night kicked off with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
discoveratlanta.com
The Best Late Night Eats in Atlanta
Whether you’re a night owl or enjoying the ATL nightlife scene, finding the right bites to end a late night is essential. Whether you’re craving a quick bite or a savory sandwich, Atlanta makes late-night eating easy. Check some popular spots below. Chairs Upstairs Bar and Restaurant. Chairs...
CBS 46
10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta
When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there's another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture and...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For years, Georgians have had a front-row seat to the making of major blockbuster films and TV shows like Respect, Spiderman, and Black Panther. Because of the tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If Oxtail Lo Mein, Braised Lamb Shank, and Tamarind Wings speak to the soul then look no further than Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge. The Black-owned restaurant has been bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Atlanta since 2021 and as its owners, Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, will tell you... it’s more than just the food, but the experience that will have you coming back for more.
fox5atlanta.com
CRU Food and Wine Bar's Napa Burger is a sight to behold
Bringing people together one burger at a time, that is a big part of the #BurgersWithBuck mission. Case in point, this week’s stop at CRU Food & Wine Bar in the Battery Atlanta next to Truist Park. Not only were we pleased with the Napa Burger complete with Humboldt...
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Chain After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
2 Chainz is expanding his Esco restaurant chain across the United States six years after opening his first location in 2016. According to Franchise Times, 2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are opening more Esco restaurants outside of the three Atlanta locations it already has after signing its first franchise agreement.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
Former Buckhead Home of Legendary Golfer Bobby Jones Hits the Market
Situated on over 1.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this 6-bedroom, 5 and 2 half bath estate exudes old world appeal throughout every room of the house.
CBS 46
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
What's a good place in Atlanta to get a couples massage?
Looking to get a couples massage as preferably in the Smyrna area. It'll be out first time at a massage. It doesn't have to be fancy or anything, I just want an awesome massage to get rid of all my knots that I've gotten from working as a nurse lol. Thanks in advance.——Posted by u/AndyK803.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
Eater
Five Atlanta Food and Drink Events to Check Out This Weekend
There’s rarely a day in Atlanta now when a pop-up dinner, food festival, or cool culinary soiree isn’t taking place around town. These food happenings are part of what helps keep Atlanta’s dining scene fun and vibrant. Each week, Eater sifts through Atlanta’s crowded events calendar and...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
‘He’s everything to us:’ Family of man killed during parking spot argument remembers him
ATLANTA — A family is mourning the loss of a son, brother and father of a young girl. The family of Joseph Smith said he was the man killed at the Odyssey Lounge in Northwest Atlanta during an argument over a parking space. “My brother was just caught in...
Comments / 0