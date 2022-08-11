Photo Credit: Joshua Timmermans — Last night, Widespread Panic concluded their Fox Theatre shows in Atlanta. The band has been making up dates for their rescheduled New Year’s Eve run, which was postponed due to fears over the spread of the Omicron virus and COVID-19 last winter. Saturday’s finale played with thematic elements synonymous with what would have been a late-December holiday show, giving the audience a relatively authentic New Year’s experience, despite the mid-August date. In addition to deliberately designing the night to mimic the annual celebratory occurrence, Widespread Panic sprinkled in added memories by welcoming old friend and Col. Bruce Hampton and the Aquarium Rescue Unit co-founder Matt Mundy, who joined the band during the latter half of the first set on mandolin, for the first time since 1993.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO