wcbi.com
Railroad crossing maintenance in Tupelo starts Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Spring Street between Clark Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15th. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All traffic will have access to the area but no through traffic will...
Commercial Dispatch
City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years
Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
wtva.com
Fire destroys historic church in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) Overnight fire destroys historic church in Oxford. A fire destroyed College Hill Presbyterian Church in Lafayette County overnight Saturday August 13. The church, located on County Road 102, caught on fire at about 11 p.m. and burned for more than three hours, according to reports. The Lafayette...
actionnews5.com
Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford. Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd. The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.
Oldest church in Oxford burns down in massive fire Saturday
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss — A massive fire broke out at the College Hill Presbyterian Church in Oxford, Mississippi, Saturday night, prompting a large response from both the Lafayette County Fire Department and the Oxford Fire Department. According to Lafayette County Fire, around 11 p.m. Saturday night, a 911 call...
bobgermanylaw.com
Richmond, MS - Lee County Police Investigating Death of Kevon Page on Hwy 371
Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Accident
Oxford, MS (August 07, 2022) - Police officers and other response teams were called to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, August 6th in Oxford. According to a local source, the incident took place at about 11:00 p.m. in the 2600th block of Jackson Avenue West, near Popeyes.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed on Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Crawford died Friday morning while walking in one of the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom identified the man as Thomas C. Brown Jr, 37. Beckom says a 18...
bobgermanylaw.com
New Albany, MS - Firefighters Hospitalized With Heat-Related Issues After Residential Fire on Adams St
New Albany, MS (August 13, 2022) - Two firefighters are in the hospital receiving medical care for heat-related issues after battling a residential fire on Wednesday, August 10th. The fire took place at a home on Adams Street in New Albany. Multiple other crew members also sustained unspecified, non-critical injuries,...
Keeping the streets safe as students return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — With students heading back to class soon, traffic is already getting hectic in Oxford. FOX13 spoke to drivers and police about keeping it safe on the road. Here is something to consider: when the students return to Ole Miss, the population of Oxford almost doubles. “Oh...
Commercial Dispatch
Man shot at Louisville Street mobile home park
STARKVILLE — A man was shot at a mobile home park early Saturday morning, according to Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. Officers responded at about 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home Community, 1000 Louisville St., to a report of a gunshot victim. Ballard said the victim was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he did not comment on the severity of the injury.
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
Historic North Mississippi cemetery neglected by city, families say
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Uncut grass is waist-high in spots - so high in Historic Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi, that families say they are sick of it and they want answers from the city-owned cemetery. “There are a lot of people out here that are important to...
wtva.com
Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities. Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened. Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared...
Old Mississippi church finds new life with help of regional theater group
The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
wtva.com
One injured in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
wtva.com
BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
wtva.com
Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford
WTVA's Ethan Foster sat down with Ms. April Penny Montford, the spokeswoman for Youth Against Gang Violence (YAGA) to talk about the upcoming Stop the Violence Rally in Columbus. Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford. WTVA's Ethan Foster sat down with April Penny Montford, the spokeswoman for...
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
