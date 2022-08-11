ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Railroad crossing maintenance in Tupelo starts Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Spring Street between Clark Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15th. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All traffic will have access to the area but no through traffic will...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City has been mowing Hwy 82 without pay for 4-plus years

Mayor Keith Gaskin has some questions about whose responsibility it is to mow right-of-ways along the Highway 82 corridor. During Thursday’s work session, Gaskin told the council he had discovered the city had been mowing Mississippi Department of Transportation rights of way for years, and yet it was unclear whether the state was paying for the work.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Fire destroys historic church in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) Overnight fire destroys historic church in Oxford. A fire destroyed College Hill Presbyterian Church in Lafayette County overnight Saturday August 13. The church, located on County Road 102, caught on fire at about 11 p.m. and burned for more than three hours, according to reports. The Lafayette...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford. Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd. The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Elizabeth, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Accident

Oxford, MS (August 07, 2022) - Police officers and other response teams were called to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, August 6th in Oxford. According to a local source, the incident took place at about 11:00 p.m. in the 2600th block of Jackson Avenue West, near Popeyes.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch

Man shot at Louisville Street mobile home park

STARKVILLE — A man was shot at a mobile home park early Saturday morning, according to Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. Officers responded at about 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home Community, 1000 Louisville St., to a report of a gunshot victim. Ballard said the victim was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he did not comment on the severity of the injury.
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities. Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened. Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One injured in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford

WTVA's Ethan Foster sat down with Ms. April Penny Montford, the spokeswoman for Youth Against Gang Violence (YAGA) to talk about the upcoming Stop the Violence Rally in Columbus. Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford. WTVA's Ethan Foster sat down with April Penny Montford, the spokeswoman for...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy