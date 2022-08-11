ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

scitechdaily.com

Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology

Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?

In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Concise synthesis of pleurotin developed

From the perspective of chemists, pleurotin is an intriguing molecule. There is strong evidence of untapped therapeutic properties as a tumor inhibitor and antibiotic. It has a fascinating complex structure (six rings! eight stereocenters!). And it has been difficult to synthesize over the decades. The last time chemists pulled that off, the year was 1988 and they needed 26 steps in which to do it.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Important milestone on the way to transition metal catalysis with aluminum

Chemists Philipp Dabringhaus, Julie Willrett and Prof. Dr. Ingo Krossing from the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg have succeeded in synthesizing the low-valent cationic aluminum complex [Al(AlCp*)3]+ by a metathesis reaction. The team presents their research work in the journal Nature Chemistry. "In chemistry,...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Making oxygen with magnets could help astronauts breathe easy

A potentially better way to make oxygen for astronauts in space using magnetism has been proposed by an international team of scientists, including a University of Warwick chemist. The conclusion is from new research on magnetic phase separation in microgravity published in npj Microgravity by researchers from the University of...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

First Ever Rearrangement Of Atomic Bonds In A Single Molecule

For chemists, the capacity to change the bonds within individual molecules, changing the molecule's shape in the process, would be close to the ultimate power. The capacity to do just that using a (homebuilt) scanning tunneling microscope and an adjustable voltage has been demonstrated for the first time, albeit for one rather distinctive molecule.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Using sound and bubbles to make bandages stickier and longer lasting

Researchers have discovered that they can control the stickiness of adhesive bandages using ultrasound waves and bubbles. This breakthrough could lead to new advances in medical adhesives, especially in cases where adhesives are difficult to apply such as on wet skin. "Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that are...
HEALTH
Phys.org

A simple way of sculpting matter into complex shapes

A new method for shaping matter into complex shapes, with the use of 'twisted' light, has been demonstrated in research at the University of Strathclyde. When atoms are cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (-273 degrees C), they stop behaving like particles and start to behave like waves. Atoms...
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on metal-organic framework

The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels to power its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emission, which contributes to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce this excessive carbon dioxide emission that is harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of using this technology to produce methane has attracted wide interest. However, researchers have had limited success in developing efficient catalysts for methane.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Parasitic behavior of the root-knot nematode is negatively regulated by root-derived volatiles of C. metuliferus

Recently, scientists from the Institute of Vegetables and Flowers of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science provided new insights into the correlation between cucurbit root volatiles and root-knot nematode parasitism, paving the way for development of more sustainable cucumber production. The researchers used the resistant C. metuliferus line CM3 and...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Overcoming a major manufacturing constraint

Additive manufacturing (AM) using two-photon polymerization lithography (TPP) has increased in usage in industry and research. Currently, a major constraint of TPP in general and specifically of the material IP-Q (Nanoscribe GmbH, Germany) is the users' limited access to knowledge about material properties. Due to the nature of the process, the elastic properties in particular depend not only on the utilized material but also on structure size, process, and fabrication parameters. For example, before research recently published in the Journal of Optical Microsystems, no degree of conversion (DC) and Young's modulus (E) values for IP-Q had been reported.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Green hydrogen: Nanostructured nickel silicide shines as a catalyst

Electrolysis might be a familiar concept from chemistry lessons in school: Two electrodes are immersed in water and put under voltage. This voltage causes water molecules to break down into their components, and gas bubbles rise at the electrodes: Oxygen gas forms at the anode, while hydrogen bubbles form at the cathode. Electrolysis could produce hydrogen in a CO2-neutral way—as long as the required electricity is generated by fossil free energy forms such as sun or wind.
CHEMISTRY

