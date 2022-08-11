ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Researchers develop highly accurate sensor for E. coli risk detection

Researchers at CU Boulder have developed and validated a new sensor for E. coli risk detection that features an impressive 83% accuracy rate when detecting contamination in surface waters. The findings were recently published in Water Research and could improve detection of a variety of contaminants quickly and effectively in...
SCIENCE
Reducing the environmental impact of global health aid is essential, expert says

New research by Dr. Bridget Pratt at ACU's Queensland Bioethics Center argues that global health aid—the delivery of health services to underserved populations in resource‐poor areas of the world—should be sustainable as a matter of climate justice and solidarity. The health care sector is responsible for 4.4%...
HEALTH
The future of NASA's laser communications

NASA uses lasers to send information to and from Earth, employing invisible beams to traverse the skies, sending terabytes of data—pictures and videos—to increase our knowledge of the universe. This capability is known as laser, or optical, communications, even though these eye-safe, infrared beams can't be seen by human eyes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'

Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and...
INDUSTRY
NASA data, acoustic soundscapes assess health of Amazon rainforest

From space, parts of the Amazon rainforest that have previously been logged or burned may look fully recovered with a healthy, lush, and green canopy. They may seem to be places buzzing with activity and full of sounds. But inside the rainforest the animal life may tell a different story of damage to their environment through a quieter soundscape.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly

A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
WILDLIFE
A fresh look into grasslands as carbon sinks

Grasslands have the capability to store carbon, functioning as an important tool in a battle against climate change. While scientific interest in grassland soil for carbon sequestration is not new, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Colorado State University have provided a fresh analysis of the existing research on soil carbon sequestration in grasslands. According to the researchers, they apply a new paradigm of soil organic matter formation to their evaluation and—through the lens of this paradigm and with consideration for regional differences—evaluate grassland management for carbon sequestration.
AGRICULTURE
Parasitic behavior of the root-knot nematode is negatively regulated by root-derived volatiles of C. metuliferus

Recently, scientists from the Institute of Vegetables and Flowers of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science provided new insights into the correlation between cucurbit root volatiles and root-knot nematode parasitism, paving the way for development of more sustainable cucumber production. The researchers used the resistant C. metuliferus line CM3 and...
AGRICULTURE
Single-cell RNA sequencing to study salmonella infection

In May 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled Jif peanut butter due to potential salmonella contamination. In the last 5 years alone, there have been ~35 food-related salmonella outbreaks. Salmonella enterica is a gram-negative pathogen that typically invades the intestines to cause disease. People who get salmonella infection experience symptoms with varying degrees of severity—many have diarrhea and fever, while some have no symptoms at all. So, what dictates the disease outcome during salmonellosis? There can be myriad factors at play, like differences in the strains of salmonella that cause infections, or variations in the genetic make-up or immune responses of individuals. In other words, not all cells (be they the host or the pathogen) are the same or have similar physiology. These factors can result in a wide clinical spectrum of salmonella infection.
SCIENCE
Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on metal-organic framework

The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels to power its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emission, which contributes to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce this excessive carbon dioxide emission that is harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of using this technology to produce methane has attracted wide interest. However, researchers have had limited success in developing efficient catalysts for methane.
CHEMISTRY

