Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
Week ending Aug. 20: one inmate sentenced in Sangamon County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
Comptroller honors Springfield police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored four Springfield Police officers for exemplary work this past year at a ceremony at the State Fair on Friday. “Thank you for serving as such shining examples of what it means to be a wonderful police officer,” Mendoza said. Officer Taylor Sullivan was recognized because she […]
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
SEA President: Staffing Concerns, Other Issues Led To Contract Defeat
The president of the Springfield Education Association says many issues led to the teachers’ union rejecting a proposed contract offer… including staffing needs, family medical leave, and safety and security in schools. Aaron Graves says even though the contract offer included pay raises totaling 12.5 percent over three...
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Bus grants to assist public transit
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
Firefighters Receive Stork Pins For Helping To Deliver Baby Before Reaching Hospital
Several Springfield and Chatham firefighters have been honored for their efforts to safely deliver a child whose mother was unable to reach the hospital in time. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has renewed its tradition of awarding “stork pins” to first responders who assist with “pre-hospital” deliveries. Springfield firefighters Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock… and Chatham firefighters Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom…all participated in the Father’s Day 2022 delivery of Corbin Sarsany. Corbin’s parents say the two-month-old is happy and healthy, thanks to the skill of the first responders.
City Attorney Gives Green Light To Revised Wyndham Zoning Attempt
Springfield’s city attorney says a New York developer can proceed with a revised zoning request to allow some of the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to apartments. The City Council has twice rejected the request, which initially called for 400 apartments and 80 hotel rooms in the...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
Teen identified in deadly Cedar Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of a 16-year-old from Springfield who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Shawntel Howze Jr. Howze Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was dropped off at Springfield Memorial...
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
