Where do electrons get energy to spin around an atom's nucleus?
Electrons were once thought to orbit a nucleus much as planets orbit the sun. That picture has since been obliterated by modern quantum mechanics.
Phys.org
Concise synthesis of pleurotin developed
From the perspective of chemists, pleurotin is an intriguing molecule. There is strong evidence of untapped therapeutic properties as a tumor inhibitor and antibiotic. It has a fascinating complex structure (six rings! eight stereocenters!). And it has been difficult to synthesize over the decades. The last time chemists pulled that off, the year was 1988 and they needed 26 steps in which to do it.
Phys.org
Linked lanthanides shine light on field of crystal engineering
Rare earth metals, when linked, can act as a conduit for energy flow, and show promise for the development of novel materials. Scientists have connected two soft crystals and observed the energy transfer between them—a finding that could lead to the development of sophisticated, responsive materials. The study, by scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan, was published in the journal Nature Communications.
Phys.org
Important milestone on the way to transition metal catalysis with aluminum
Chemists Philipp Dabringhaus, Julie Willrett and Prof. Dr. Ingo Krossing from the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg have succeeded in synthesizing the low-valent cationic aluminum complex [Al(AlCp*)3]+ by a metathesis reaction. The team presents their research work in the journal Nature Chemistry. "In chemistry,...
Phys.org
Making oxygen with magnets could help astronauts breathe easy
A potentially better way to make oxygen for astronauts in space using magnetism has been proposed by an international team of scientists, including a University of Warwick chemist. The conclusion is from new research on magnetic phase separation in microgravity published in npj Microgravity by researchers from the University of...
Nature.com
Two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals formed by particles with two different sizes
The formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) type two-dimensional binary colloidal crystals was studied by performing Monte Carlo simulations with two different size particles. The effect of interactions between particles and between particles and a wall, and the particles size ratios on the formation of \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structure were examined. \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) structures formed efficiently when the interaction between equivalently sized particles was smaller than that between differently sized particles. To create \(\mathrm {AB_2}\) on a wall, it was necessary to choose a suitable particles size ratios, and the attraction between the particles and the wall was greater than that between particles.
Phys.org
Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?
In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Nature.com
Quantum dot patterning by direct photolithography
A 'dual-ligand passivation system' is designed and synthesized to functionalize colloidal quantum dots to realize ultra-high resolution patterns by direct photolithography. First synthesized in 1993 (ref. 1), monodisperse colloidal quantum dots (QDs) exhibit intriguing physical and chemical properties, such as size-dependent and narrow emission wavelength, controllable electronic transport and tuneable surface state. Among the applications of colloidal QDs, light emitting displays is one of the most commercially promising directions. Currently, colloidal QDs can reach near-unity photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY) and the corresponding QD light emitting diodes (QLEDs) can achieve high external quantum efficiency (EQE), approaching to theoretical limit. However, fabricating pixelated QD arrays remains challenging, but it is a key step for the practical application of QLED displays. Now, writing in Nature Nanotechnology, Hahm et al. have designed a series of ligands that enables a non-destructive direct patterning process of QD arrays without compromising their optical or carrier transport characteristics2.
Phys.org
How do nanoparticles grow? Atomic-scale movie upends 100-year-old theory
For decades, a textbook process known as "Ostwald ripening," named for the Nobel Prize-winning chemist Wilhelm Ostwald, has guided the design of new materials including nanoparticles—tiny materials so small they are invisible to the naked eye. According to this theory, small particles dissolve and redeposit onto the surface of...
CNET
NASA Says Restless Red Giant Star Betelgeuse Had an Unprecedented Explosion
Massive red supergiant star Betelgeuse is at the end of its life span, at least on cosmic timescales, but the gargantuan fireball is going out kicking and screaming. Astronomers used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories to determine that the senior star actually blew off part of its surface in 2019.
Phys.org
Chemists develop new reagent for de-electronation
Chemists from Freiburg have succeeded in converting polynuclear transition metal carbonyls into their homoleptic complex cations using typical inorganic oxidants. In their work, the research team of Malte Sellin, Christian Friedmann and Prof. Dr. Ingo Krossing from the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry and Maximilian Mayländer and Sabine Richert from the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg show that the anthracene derivative with a half-step potential of 1.42 Volts vs. Fc0/+ can be converted to the radical de-electronating salt by a nitrosonium salt.
The 6th mass extinction hasn’t begun yet, study claims, but Earth is barreling toward it
Earth has experienced five mass extinction events over its 4.5 billion-year history. A sixth mass extinction is underway as a result of human-driven climate change.
In a first, researchers produce oxygen from magnets for space exploration
The study was conducted in a special drop tower facility that simulates microgravity conditions. The research proved magnets were effective at producing oxygen. The new method removes gas bubbles from liquids. Producing enough oxygen for astronauts in space is a complicated affair that is only set to become more difficult...
Phys.org
Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
Phys.org
Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on metal-organic framework
The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels to power its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emission, which contributes to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce this excessive carbon dioxide emission that is harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of using this technology to produce methane has attracted wide interest. However, researchers have had limited success in developing efficient catalysts for methane.
Phys.org
China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field
On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world. It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla created in 1999 by...
Nature.com
Quenching the bandgap of two-dimensional semiconductors with a perpendicular electric field
Perpendicular electric fields can tune the electronic band structure of atomically thin semiconductors. In bilayer graphene, which is an intrinsic zero-gap semiconductor, a perpendicular electric field opens a finite bandgap. So far, however, the same principle could not be applied to control the properties of a broader class of 2D materials because the required electric fields are beyond reach in current devices. To overcome this limitation, we design double ionic gated transistors that enable the application of large electric fields of up to 3"‰V"‰nmâˆ’1. Using such devices, we continuously suppress the bandgap of few-layer semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides (that is, bilayer to heptalayer WSe2) from 1.6"‰V to zero. Our results illustrate an excellent level of control of the band structure of 2D semiconductors.
Nature.com
Absence of evidence of superconductivity in sulfur hydride in optical reflectance experiments
Arising from Roy, P. et al. Nature Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41567-022-01694-w (2022). Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices...
Scientists uncover ancient source of oxygen that could have fueled life on early Earth
Chemical reactions in early Earth's crust may have provided oxygen to ancient microbes.
