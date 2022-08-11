ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Discovered in the deep: the snail with iron armour

A golden snail with a foot clad in iron scales seems like a creature from science fiction. But in a few remote spots of the Indian Ocean these snails are very real. “It looks like an armoured knight crawling around on the deep-sea floor,” says Julia Sigwart, a biologist at Frankfurt’s Senckenberg Research Institute and one of the only people to have seen a living scaly-foot snail (Chrysomallon squamiferum), also known as a sea pangolin.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Snapper study finds three oceanic populations in Australia

New research on snapper has revealed that there are more genetically distinct populations in the western part of its Australian range than previously understood. The research, led by the Molecular Ecology Lab at Flinders University (MELFU) as well as government fisheries agencies, used a large genomic dataset of more than 10,000 DNA markers to uncover three different oceanic snapper (Chrysophrys auratus) populations between Shark Bay in Western Australia and Ceduna in South Australia.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Crabs#Mangrove Forests#Mangroves
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Video: Nautilus Research Vessel Recorded a Strange Tentacled Sea Creature in the Depths of the Pacific Ocean

A tentacled sea creature, suspected to be a new species, was discovered by scientists aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus in the depths of the Pacific Ocean earlier this month. The discovery has been considered unique, since sightings of animals with resemblance to the tentacled organism have occurred in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study

Most people don't realize how hard it is to be a butterfly. They live in a dangerous world, facing environmental challenges like habitat loss and climate change. They also have to contend with predators, including birds, wasps and dragonflies. But butterflies are much tougher than they look. Some, like monarchs,...
ANIMALS
CNET

Sea Sponges Sneeze Snot on the Seafloor to Get the Gunk Out

Achoo! Sneezing isn't just for landlubbers. Researchers have determined that sea sponges, multicellular organisms that live on the ocean floor, "sneeze" mucus to clear waste from their feeding systems. This action not only helps the sponge it also provides food for other ocean animals. Coral reef ecologist Niklas Kornder of...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Scientists have unearthed what could be the world’s oldest ice core

Antarctic sample dated at 3–5 million years old extracted as international ice-drilling teams race to extend Earth’s climate record. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ice in places such as Antarctica acts like a time capsule: its ancient, trapped air bubbles provide snapshots of...
EARTH SCIENCE
102.5 The Bone

Florida researcher finds Arctic shark swimming in Caribbean waters

A half-blind shark previously only seen in frigid Arctic waters was seen in a coral reef off Belize by a researcher studying the animals. Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University’s Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was working with fishermen in Belize to tag tiger sharks when they spotted a Greenland shark, the university said in a news release. This is the first time a Greenland shark has been seen in warm water.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy