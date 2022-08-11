The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Chicago Bears in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday. We already know that Andy Reid plans to play the starters for anywhere from a few series to the full first quarter, but what about some individual players who are new to the team, getting acclimated, or even returning from injury? Guys like Orlando Brown Jr., Carlos Dunlap, Rashad Fenton, Jody Fortson and Taylor Stallworth — will they get a chance to play come Saturday?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO