Kansas City, MO

CBS LA

Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA

Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers' 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season."I mean, we knew we weren't going to win every game,"...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News and notes from Chiefs HC Andy Reid ahead of preseason Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Chicago Bears in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday. We already know that Andy Reid plans to play the starters for anywhere from a few series to the full first quarter, but what about some individual players who are new to the team, getting acclimated, or even returning from injury? Guys like Orlando Brown Jr., Carlos Dunlap, Rashad Fenton, Jody Fortson and Taylor Stallworth — will they get a chance to play come Saturday?
