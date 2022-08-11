Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police were dispatched to the Goddard area of Fleming County after receiving reports of possible human remains being found.

According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area. The remains have been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis and identification.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.

