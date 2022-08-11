Judicial watchdog chides Kentucky Rep. Joe Fischer over 'partisan' Supreme Court race

An independent watchdog group admonished Kentucky Rep. Joe Fischer, a Republican running for the nonpartisan state Supreme Court, for conducting an openly partisan campaign, including promoting himself as "the conservative Republican" on his website and citing GOP support on his Facebook campaign page .

Fischer, known for his anti-abortion stance, also lists GOP endorsements and fundraisers including an upcoming event Sept. 1 in Goshen, where U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is to be a "special guest."

"Thank you to our hosts and special guest, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell . I look forward to seeing you on the 1st!" says a post on Fischer's Facebook page.

Fischer, of Northern Kentucky, also thanked the Boone County Republican Party for its recent endorsement and posted it on the Facebook page.

In a two-page statement released Wednesday, the Kentucky Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee, an independent, nonpartisan group of citizens, lawyers, former judges and others, said Kentucky's judicial races are supposed to be nonpartisan.

While federal courts have found judicial candidates have a right to free speech and association, a majority of the committee believes Fischer "places too much emphasis on his partisan affiliation," the statement said.

"While he has every right to do that, we believe campaigning as the Republican candidate in a nonpartisan election undermines the independence and integrity of the judiciary," said the statement released by committee chairman Anthony Wilhoit, a retired state Court of Appeals judge and former executive director of the Legislative Ethics Commission.

The Kentucky Constitution mandates state judicial elections be nonpartisan, according to an April 8 opinion by the Judicial Ethics Committee of the Kentucky Judiciary.

Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fischer is running against 6th District incumbent Justice Michelle Keller, who was first appointed by former Gov. Steve Beshear in 2013 and was reelected to her current eight-year term in 2014. She is registered as an Independent, according to the committee.

Keller, from Kenton County, said Thursday her campaign strategy is unchanged.

"Our Kentucky Constitution mandates the election of all judges by nonpartisan ballot," she said. "Until our constitution is changed, I'm going to run my race like I've run the other races, as a nonpartisan campaign."

The 13-county 6th district stretches from Northern Kentucky to Shelby and Oldham counties.

In an interview, Wilhoit said a majority of the committee's 12 board members were concerned enough by how Fischer is running his campaign that they decided to issue a public statement, although they have no authority over judicial campaigns.

The goal was to bring it to "public attention," he said.

"It seems that he is trying to portray himself as a candidate of the Republican Party," Wilhoit said. "You still want judicial races to be nonpartisan. We think that's extremely important."

While acknowledging free speech rights, the group's statement notes a state Supreme Court rule says "a judge or candidate for judicial office shall not engage in political or campaign activity that is inconsistent with the independence, integrity or impartiality of the judiciary."

Wilhoit said he didn't know how that rule would be enforced, but said it would likely be up to the state Supreme Court or the Kentucky Bar Association.

Wilhoit said his committee is made of up individuals from across Kentucky with varying political views, but are dedicated to an independent judiciary. It has served as an outside monitor of judicial races for 16 years.

Members include Al Cross, a former Courier Journal political reporter who is now with the University of Kentucky as director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues and a professor of journalism and media.

A lawyer from Campbell County, Fischer has served in the General Assembly since 1998 and has sponsored many of the GOP-backed laws meant to restrict or eliminate abortion in Kentucky ― including the 2019 "trigger law" to end abortion once the U.S. Supreme Court struck down abortion as a federal right, which it did June 24.

A challenge to that law is pending before the state Supreme Court, as well as a challenge to a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Fischer also is the sponsor of a proposed amendment that would declare the Kentucky Constitution contains no right to abortion. That goes before the voters Nov. 8 and, if enacted, would end any potential legal challenge seeking to establish abortion as a state right.

Fischer, if elected to the state high court, would be expected to recuse himself from any issues on which he had staked out a previous position, Wilhoit said.

"That's the whole problem," Wilhoit said. "When judicial candidates go committing themselves up front, when it comes before them, they can't sit on it."

The committee also criticized comments on Fischer's campaign Facebook page, including one praising Fischer from a Northern Kentucky Republican supporter.

"Joe Fischer all the way," the comment said. "You must beat the pro-abort Andy Beshear-loving Justice Michelle Keller."

"We believe candidates are responsible not only for their social-media posts, but for comments that remain on those posts," the committee statement said.

This story may be updated.

