Iowa asks state court to allow 'fetal heartbeat' abortion law to go into effect

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Gov. Kim Reynolds is formally asking a state court to reinstate a 2018 law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, now that state and federal precedents protecting abortion rights have been overturned.

"Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children," Reynolds, a Republican, said in a statement. "As long as I’m governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives."

Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said Reynolds is "playing politics" with the abortion issue.

"We know that Iowa Republicans want the most extreme abortion legislation they can get in this state," she said. "And because Iowans aren’t with them on this issue they’re taking it back to the courts rather than letting the people decide what our abortion laws are going to look like."

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll from July found 60% of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, while 34% said it should be illegal in most or all cases.

The 2018 "fetal heartbeat" law would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, when an embryo's heart begins to develop and emit electrical impulses. The law was permanently blocked by a court injunction in 2019 and has never gone into effect.

Lawyers: Federal, state overturn of abortion rights cases changes landscape

Reynolds' lawyers are now asking a Polk County judge to lift that injunction and allow the law to take effect immediately.

They argue it should be lifted since it relies on state and federal court rulings that have been overturned. On June 17, the Iowa Supreme Court overturned its 2018 decision that found abortion rights were protected under the state constitution. And one week later, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating national abortion rights protections.

"A substantial change in the law warrants dissolution of the permanent injunction," the lawyers wrote in their brief.

The legal brief also asks the court to apply a more permissive level of analysis when deciding whether abortion restrictions are constitutional.

The state's lawyers argue that the court should use a "rational basis" test to determine whether the law is legal. That test is one of the easiest legal hurdles for legislation to clear. It requires a law to be upheld if there is a rational basis on which the Legislature could have thought it would serve legitimate state interests.

"It makes no sense to hold Iowa to any higher standard than rational basis when no fundamental right is at stake," the brief argues.

The brief says the interests at stake in the case include "respect for and preservation of prenatal life at all stages of development; the protection of maternal health and safety; the elimination of particularly gruesome or barbaric medical procedures; the preservation of the integrity of the medical profession; the mitigation of fetal pain; and the prevention of discrimination on the basis of race, sex or disability."

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is not representing the state in the case, citing a belief that the law would undermine rights and protections for women. In his place, the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group, is serving as the state's legal counsel at no cost.

"We’re pleased to work alongside Gov. Reynolds to help defend Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law as we continue our crucial efforts promoting life-affirming laws for mothers and children," Denise Harle, a senior legal counsel for the group, said in a statement.

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, called Reynolds' action "both dangerous to women's health and cruel."

"Gov. Reynolds should let people live their own lives without coercion from the state, and should let doctors practice medicine in a manner that protects women’s health and lives," she said in a statement. "Her effort to effectively ban abortion in Iowa will turn control of women’s lives over to the state, and Planned Parenthood will continue to stand with the majority of people and to fight in court to ensure that women can continue to get the care they need and deserve, without political interference."

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa asks state court to allow 'fetal heartbeat' abortion law to go into effect

IN THIS ARTICLE
