ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

What we know − and don't know − about the Evansville house explosion

By Mark Wilson, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE − Investigators are still sifting through the rubble left behind by a Wednesday house explosion in Evansville, and it's still early in a probe that likely will take weeks to unfold.

Here's a quick breakdown of what is known − and not known − about the explosion right now.

What was the cause of the Evansville explosion?

The Evansville Fire Department reported at a 2p.m. news conference Thursday the explosion was determined accidental but just three hours later Fire Chief Mike Connelly retracted that statement at another news conference.

"Cause is undetermined. I have to retract the accidental comment," he said. "So it's still a cause undetermined explosion."

The investigation is now state fire marshal and state-led.

LIVE UPDATES: No additional victims from Weinbach explosion

How many people were killed or injured?

Three people died, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office. They are Charles Hite, 43, Martina Hite, 37, who died at area hospitals, and Jessica Teague, 29, who died at her home, 1012 N. Weinbach Ave.

Another injured person was taken to a hospital, Connelly said.

More: Family of couple killed in Evansville house explosion said sudden loss 'is hitting hard'

No additional victims have been found, Connelly said. Firefighters shored up unstable structures so they could safely finish the search Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYAgh_0hDbRPoS00

What roads are shut down in Evansville?

North Weinbach, north of the 800 block, will now be shut down through the weekend, Connelly said Friday. Weinbach from Oak Hill Road to Columbia Street was closed. However, Oak Hill Road had reopened.

Bellaire Ave from Weinbach to Hercules remains closed. Anyone who lives in the area is being let in, but outside traffic is not, according to Evansville police at the scene.

It is likely that Weinbach could be reopened by Friday, according to the fire chief.

The Evansville Police Department is asking anybody who needs to get to ABK Tracking to take Boeke Avenue to Vogel Road rather than use Weinbach.

More: Evansville house explosion on Weinbach Avenue kills 3, shakes neighborhood

Are there Evansville power outages?

Six power outages remained in the immediate vicinity of the explosion as of 11:15 p.m., according to CenterPoint's outage maps Thursday. After the explosion on Wednesday there had been up to 1,000 without power.

Where was the house explosion in Evansville, Indiana?

The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Evansville.

A photo Mayor Lloyd Winnecke posted to social media showed the addresses of the homes involved. 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. appeared to be completely destroyed and gone, while 1008 and 1012 N. Weinbach suffered heavy damage. Two of the homes are rentals, according to the Vanderburgh County Assessor's website. The third is owned.

How bad was the damage to Evansville homes?

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said, in total, 39 houses were damaged by the Wednesday afternoon explosion. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, at least 11 of those homes are "uninhabitable," Connelly said.

WATCH: Ring Cam footage from across the street of the Evansville house explosion

The Knight Township Trustee's office also was damaged. Debris is scattered over a large area of the neighborhood. Homes and buildings have been marked with tags, red for do not enter, yellow allowing entrance with an escort and green for safe to re-enter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1EwZ_0hDbRPoS00

Where to go for help

Anyone displaced by the explosion can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.

Residents and property owners can report damage and ask questions by calling the Evansville-Vanderburgh Building Commission at (812) 436-7818.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: What we know − and don't know − about the Evansville house explosion

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue. They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Drive. According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 reporting a possible fire in the area on Saturday around 6:25 p.m. EFD officials say when firefighters arrived, they reported...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Center Point, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

New details revealed in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department has released new details in an ongoing murder investigation after a dead body was found wrapped in twine. Michael L. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday for murder. The victim in the case, Patrick White, had been missing since July. During an interrogation, Michael claims he wasn’t responsible […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings. Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked...
EVANSVILLE, IN
UPI News

3 dead, dozens of homes damaged in Indiana house explosion

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and more than 35 homes were damaged in an explosion that rocked the small community of Evansville, Ind., authorities said. Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly announced the death toll during a press conference, stating at least one person was hospitalized, but there could be further victims.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill#Fire Marshal#Violent Crime
WEHT/WTVW

Neighborhood continues to clean up after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin knows what it’s like to go through a tragedy. In 2005, Martin lost her son to a devastating tornado that cut through a swath of the Tri-State, killing 25 people. Now, almost 17 years later, the community that elected her to serve is going through its own […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Businesses shaken by explosion along North Weinbach Avenue

Evansville, In. (WEHT) – The impact of the explosion along North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville was widespread. Along with those who live in the neighborhood, many who work in the area were also affected. The security system at A+ Financial and Color My World Daycare are among several surveillance cameras to capture Wednesday’s explosion. Lori […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble home sits across from the home that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

A home explosion in Evansville claimed three lives

About an hour after the Wednesday explosion, resident Seth Phillips waits outside the police perimeter as the blast is investigated. He just happened to be home so he could take his kids to school. He says he was sitting watching TV with his partner when they heard the explosion and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy