ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU, Arizona conference realignment odds: Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 for Sun Devils, Wildcats?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The speculation and rumors surrounding the conference futures of Arizona State and Arizona have been swirling since reports surfaced that USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

What would happen to ASU and Arizona in conference realignment and expansion?

We still don't know what the future holds for the Sun Devils and Wildcats, but we do know some odds for the future conference of both universities.

More: Pac-12 Conference expansion, realignment live updates, rumors, speculation, reports

Bet Arizona recently released hypothetical odds for where it sees the two Pac-12 Arizona schools ending up in the years ahead and they have some differences.

It has both favored to remain in the Pac-12, but puts different odds for each team's chances to do so.

Arizona is at -400 to stay in the conference, while Arizona State is at -550.

More: Ranking Pac-12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment

Could the teams go to the Big 12? Bet Arizona puts the Wildcats at +900 in odds to join that conference.

The Sun Devils are also at +900 to join the Big 12.

More: Ranking Big 12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment

Interestingly, Arizona is at +900 to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

Arizona State following Arizona to that conference is not seen as favorably, as ASU is at +4900 to follow USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

More: Ranking Big Ten expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference in college realignment

ASU's odds to join the Mountain West are at +3900, while Arizona is at +3200 odds for that conference.

Bet Arizona's hypothetical odds have the Wildcats at +4900 to go independent.

The Sun Devils are a very big long shot to go that course, at +9900.

More: Are Pac-12 schools ASU, Arizona a package deal in college conference realignment?

Pac-12 expansion odds

Bet Arizona interestingly also recently offered hypothetical odds for Pac-12 expansion options for the conference.

Who could join ASU and Arizona in the Pac-12?

It had San Diego State at +150 to join the conference, with Fresno State at +400.

SMU was at +520, with Colorado State as at +525 and Oklahoma State at +1900.

More: Pac-12 conference realignment: ASU's Michael Crow, Arizona's Robert C. Robbins could be key

What should Arizona and Arizona do?

What should Arizona State and Arizona do in conference realignment?

Stay in the Pac-12? Join the Big 12? Attempt to join the Big Ten?

Go Independent or join another conference?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

More: Pac-12 has been 'fractured' by Big Ten, Big 12 conference realignment, expansion chatter

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU, Arizona conference realignment odds: Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 for Sun Devils, Wildcats?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sports360az.com

Is Camp Tontozona for ASU? Purdy game-ball, add-delete high school sports

Camp T happened for the Arizona State football team on Saturday. They came, they saw, they left after about four-and-a-half hours. If you’re new to ASU football, Camp Tontozona is 22 miles east of Payson on Highway 260. It’s a magical spot(or a dump), depending on which former coach you happen to come across.
TEMPE, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Big 12 Conference#Asu#Wildcats#Usc#The Sun Devils
KTAR.com

Downtown and south Phoenix to connect with major investment

PHOENIX – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced millions in funding for Arizona from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and grant money at a Phoenix event Thursday. Joined by U.S. Reps. Greg Stanton, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Buttigieg focused on a $25 million grant for the...
PHOENIX, AZ
visitmesa.com

Follow AZ Foodie's Delicious Adventure through Mesa

In part two of For The Love Of Mesa: Fresh Foodie, AZ Foodie, Diana Brandt experiences different cultures and unique cuisine throughout Mesa, AZ and you can find a list of all her stops below!. Intentional Foods. Intentional Foods promise is simple: Allergy-friendly. Safe and delicious. Always! With a desire...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher

Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car. A man is facing murder charges after police say he used his car to run over to kill an acquaintance who said he could no longer park at his home. The Mesa Police Department said that John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running that man near Main and 64th streets just after noontime on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy