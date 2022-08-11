ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

PETA will honor Frankie, Mass. State Police K-9 killed in Fitchburg

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eopts_0hDbRLWm00

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will honor Frankie, the first Massachusetts State Police K-9 to be killed in the line of duty, with a leaf on the Tree of Life memorial at its headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.

A suspect shot the Belgian Malinois, a decorated nine-year veteran of the force, before taking his own life July 26. Frankie would have turned 11 next month.

Mathew Mack, 38, of Fitchburg, had barricaded himself on the top floor of a three-decker at 40 Oliver St. as troopers attempted to arrest him on a warrant from a shooting the previous week. Frankie was taken by ambulance to Wachusett Animal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

PETA's Tree of Life memorial is intended to honor animals of any species that have made a difference through their lives and actions, the animal-welfare organization said.

“More than once in his nine impressive years of helping to safeguard the community, Frankie protected his fellow officers as well,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch, according to a news release.

In 2017, Frankie and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, were awarded the Medal of Valor at the annual George L. Hanna Awards for Bravery, the state’s top law enforcement award ceremony, for apprehending a hit-and-run suspect who had fired on them during a foot chase.

Over the years they received awards for law enforcement skills including agility and evidence recovery. In June, the pair were honored for their role in the capture of a child pornography suspect who had also shot at them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

Customers lined up Monday morning, ready to order a caffè Americano or pink drink at the Starbucks at 11 East Central St. for the first time since workers went on strike last week. After striking over unfair labor practices, the unionized employees returned to work after being unable to address their demands with the Starbucks corporate office, said Jacob Roessler, an employee and one of the strike organizers. Roessler said that it was unclear what another week of striking would have accomplished and that the workers decided to return to work because people "need to get paid."
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Fitchburg, MA
State
Virginia State
Fitchburg, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake

SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
SPENCER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Community gathers around family fighting after toddler's leukemia diagnosis

WEST BOYLSTON – The greater community is rallying around the Finizio family in a big way following 2-year-old Ellie being diagnosed with leukemia at the end of June. “The community support has been incredible,” said the toddler’s mother, Laura. “It’s overwhelming how generous everyone has been. Kind strangers are reaching out sharing resources, money and thoughtful gifts for Ellie.”
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Veteran#The Tree Of Life#The Belgian Malinois#Wachusett Animal Hospital
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury advances to American Legion World Series Final Four by topping South Carolina

SHELBY, N.C. — The postseason pop in Zach Amero's bat has powered Shrewsbury Post 397 to its rewarding run at the American Legion World Series. Amero, a former St. John's High standout from Auburn, delivered the first three runs for Post 397 in its 4-1 elimination-game victory Saturday night over Camden, South Carolina, and Shrewsbury is...
SHREWSBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Masks remain optional for Worcester public schools

WORCESTER — When students and teachers return for the first day of school this year, they will continue to have the option of whether or not to wear a mask. Per the recommendation of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as after meeting with district leaders, Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez confirmed Thursday that the district would be continuing with the COVID-19 protocols that were in place when the school year ended in June.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Maureen Binienda could be headed to Quaboag Regional School District as interim superintendent

Maureen Binienda, former school superintendent in Worcester, could be headed west to take the reins in the Quaboag Regional School District. The Quaboag School Committee at its meeting Monday is expected to take up the appointment of Binienda as the district's interim superintendent. The former superintendent, Brett Kustigian, moved to...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy