PETA will honor Frankie, Mass. State Police K-9 killed in Fitchburg

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will honor Frankie, the first Massachusetts State Police K-9 to be killed in the line of duty, with a leaf on the Tree of Life memorial at its headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.

A suspect shot the Belgian Malinois, a decorated nine-year veteran of the force, before taking his own life July 26. Frankie would have turned 11 next month.

Mathew Mack, 38, of Fitchburg, had barricaded himself on the top floor of a three-decker at 40 Oliver St. as troopers attempted to arrest him on a warrant from a shooting the previous week. Frankie was taken by ambulance to Wachusett Animal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

PETA's Tree of Life memorial is intended to honor animals of any species that have made a difference through their lives and actions, the animal-welfare organization said.

“More than once in his nine impressive years of helping to safeguard the community, Frankie protected his fellow officers as well,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch, according to a news release.

In 2017, Frankie and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, were awarded the Medal of Valor at the annual George L. Hanna Awards for Bravery, the state’s top law enforcement award ceremony, for apprehending a hit-and-run suspect who had fired on them during a foot chase.

Over the years they received awards for law enforcement skills including agility and evidence recovery. In June, the pair were honored for their role in the capture of a child pornography suspect who had also shot at them.