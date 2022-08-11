ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle found in Bridgeport Reservoir

 5 days ago

Vehicle found in Bridgeport Reservoir 00:37

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - Several crews are searching the Bridgeport Reservoir in Mt. Pleasant after a vehicle was found in the water.

Two kids were reportedly magnet fishing on Double Bridge Road when they found the vehicle on Thursday.

Several crews searched the water at the Bridgeport Reservoir in Mt. Pleasant after a vehicle was found in the water on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

It's unclear how long the vehicle has been in the water, but firefighters said it appears it's been there for some time.

Dive teams are doing down to see if anyone is inside.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

