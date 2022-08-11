ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald eagle caught in Spirit Airlines engine led to fire on Atlantic City runway in 2021

By J. Staas Haught, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

GALLOWAY – A Spirit Airlines plane that caught fire on the runway last fall had just struck a bald eagle that was too big to pass through the plane’s engine, a federal investigation has found.

The 9-pound eagle was sucked into the right engine about 27 seconds after the Airbus A-320 started a takeoff roll down the runway at Atlantic City International Airport, according to a final report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

“The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop,” Spirit said in a statement shortly after the incident on Oct 2, 2021.

Subscriber exclusive: In New Jersey, online gamblers 7 times more likely to join self-exclusion list. Here's why

More: Spirit Airlines flight aborts takeoff after bird enters engine

The plane stopped on the runway about 17 seconds after the bird was hit and crew saw visual signs of an engine fire, including a puff of smoke and flames, about 24 seconds later, the NTSB reported.

The flight, headed for Fort Lauderdale, had 102 passengers and seven crew members on board when the strike happened. All were evacuated from the plane.

According to the NTSB report released last month, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture assigned to the Atlantic City Airport was sent to the scene a few days later to collect feathers and remains of the bird from the plane. Those were sent to the Smithsonian Institute Feather Identification Laboratory in Washington, D.C.

The feather lab identified the bird as “a male immature bald eagle,” the NTSB report said, weighing roughly 9.1 pounds. Adult bald eagles can weigh between 10 and 15 pounds, with females typically outweighing the males. An immature bald eagle is one that is more than a year old and already has molted its first plumage.

The Federal Aviation Administration certified the Airbus A-320 to ingest birds up to 6.05 pounds.

“Thus, the incident ingested bird was larger than what the engine was certified for,” the report reads.

Initially, Spirit said no injuries were reported but the NTSB report concluded three passengers and one crew member suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Bald eagle caught in Spirit Airlines engine led to fire on Atlantic City runway in 2021

