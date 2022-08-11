The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back purple jerseys as their 'Classic Edition' look

The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed on social media what had been suspected for a while; their 2022-23 "Classic Edition" jerseys will bring fans back to the 2001 run to the Eastern Conference finals and a very purple era.

The purple jerseys worn at select games in the upcoming season will look similar to those worn by the Bucks from 1994-2006. And if you see a certain Bucks superstar rocking a No. 34 in purple this year, it might take you back to the days of Ray Allen, a three-time all-star who wore the purple No. 34 and the centerpiece of Milwaukee's run to the 2001 Eastern Conference finals.

The "Big Three" of Glenn Robinson, Sam Cassell and Allen took over Milwaukee for that magical season, one that nonetheless ended with a disappointing chapter, the seven-game ouster at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers under dubious circumstances.

The jersey will be termed the "Light it Up" version of the Classic Edition, a nod to the Bucks' early-2000s mantra.

These are added to the Bucks wardrobe options along with the black "statement" jerseys released in July. The standard white "Association" jerseys and green "Icon" jerseys that have become familiar over the years also will remain, along with a yet-unveiled "City Edition" uniform that's likely to look like the Great Lakes Blue jerseys from 2021, if internet leaks are to be trusted.

