ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back purple jerseys as their 'Classic Edition' look

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pItVo_0hDbRAon00

The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed on social media what had been suspected for a while; their 2022-23 "Classic Edition" jerseys will bring fans back to the 2001 run to the Eastern Conference finals and a very purple era.

The purple jerseys worn at select games in the upcoming season will look similar to those worn by the Bucks from 1994-2006. And if you see a certain Bucks superstar rocking a No. 34 in purple this year, it might take you back to the days of Ray Allen, a three-time all-star who wore the purple No. 34 and the centerpiece of Milwaukee's run to the 2001 Eastern Conference finals.

The "Big Three" of Glenn Robinson, Sam Cassell and Allen took over Milwaukee for that magical season, one that nonetheless ended with a disappointing chapter, the seven-game ouster at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers under dubious circumstances.

The jersey will be termed the "Light it Up" version of the Classic Edition, a nod to the Bucks' early-2000s mantra.

These are added to the Bucks wardrobe options along with the black "statement" jerseys released in July. The standard white "Association" jerseys and green "Icon" jerseys that have become familiar over the years also will remain, along with a yet-unveiled "City Edition" uniform that's likely to look like the Great Lakes Blue jerseys from 2021, if internet leaks are to be trusted.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA

Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers' 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season."I mean, we knew we weren't going to win every game,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy