247Sports

Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence

On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark

Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Five takeaways going into Miami’s first scrimmage

The Miami Hurricanes will hold their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday night. According to coach Mario Cristobal, UM will look to get in 150 plays during the session. As always, the scrimmage will serve as an important opportunity for the staff to evaluate the team to this point.
#Sec Football#American Football#Sec#Texas A M#Florida Away#Gators#Vols
247Sports

Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line

Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Thiero growing as UK blasts Mexican team in Bahamas

As a late and final addition to the roster, freshman Adou Thiero was an afterthought for Kentucky’s basketball team this season. Two games into an August exhibition tour in the Bahamas, and following a 102-40 rout of Monterrey Tec from Mexico, Thiero could be among the first players that fans think about.
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee’s second preseason scrimmage

Tennessee took another big step toward its 2022 season opener on Sunday morning with the second scrimmage of preseason training camp at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are less than three weeks before the first game against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network), and the team will have another week of training camp this week before getting into an extended game week. After the closed scrimmage, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to recap what he saw and assess where Tennessee is at this stage of the preseason.
KNOXVILLE, TN

