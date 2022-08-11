Read full article on original website
Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence
On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: Most important games in SEC for the 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the most important games in the SEC this season.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'
After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark
Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
Kelby Collins is one of several recruiting wins that can help Florida go to that championship level
Florida landed another championship-caliber commitment on Saturday afternoon in Gardendale (Ala.) High Top247 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. The blue-chipper announced his pledge to the Gators in choosing to play his college football in Gainesville over his other finalists in Alabama and Georgia. To be able to consistently play at the...
Five takeaways going into Miami’s first scrimmage
The Miami Hurricanes will hold their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday night. According to coach Mario Cristobal, UM will look to get in 150 plays during the session. As always, the scrimmage will serve as an important opportunity for the staff to evaluate the team to this point.
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
USF OC Travis Trickett recaps first week of fall camp
In his first media availability of the fall, the first-year OC expresses excitement with bevy of offensive weapons.
Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line
Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Thiero growing as UK blasts Mexican team in Bahamas
As a late and final addition to the roster, freshman Adou Thiero was an afterthought for Kentucky’s basketball team this season. Two games into an August exhibition tour in the Bahamas, and following a 102-40 rout of Monterrey Tec from Mexico, Thiero could be among the first players that fans think about.
Top100 2024 LB Brayden Platt talks busy summer of football, track
Yelm (Wash.) 2024 linebacker Brayden Platt is closing in on double-digit offers. It's been a busy summer for Platt, who has balanced visits, track and football as he prepares to begin his junior season. Platt took a Southern tour in June, visiting Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. It...
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee’s second preseason scrimmage
Tennessee took another big step toward its 2022 season opener on Sunday morning with the second scrimmage of preseason training camp at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are less than three weeks before the first game against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network), and the team will have another week of training camp this week before getting into an extended game week. After the closed scrimmage, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to recap what he saw and assess where Tennessee is at this stage of the preseason.
