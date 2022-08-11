ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

COVID-19 cases remain high, but few Erie County residents are seriously ill

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2823Hj_0hDbQm8400

Erie County continues to see a stubbornly high number of COVID-19 cases this summer, but there is encouraging news about those most at-risk of serious complications from the virus.

No county residents with COVID-19 have been placed on a ventilator since July 25, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It's the longest period of time without a ventilated COVID-19 patient since August 2021.

In addition, only one COVID-19 death has been reported in the county since late June.

"This version of omicron (BA.5), and omicron in general, is not as severe as previous variants," said Charlotte Berringer, R.N., director of community health services for the Erie County Department of Health. "It shows the vaccines are working. People with the lowest risk of getting seriously ill are those up to date with their vaccines."

It's not that COVID-19 has subsided. The county's weekly number of newly confirmed cases rose from 339 between July 27-Aug. 2 to 367 between Aug. 3-9, the state health department reported.

The number has increased for three straight weeks.

"And those are just the reported cases," Berringer said. "Many more go unreported. Looking at the amount of virus in (Erie) wastewater testing, there is a lot more virus out there."

The latest report on COVID-19 testing at the Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant show more virus than at any time since late January, toward the end of the first omicron surge.

"(It indicates) much more widespread infection in the county than measured by clinical testing," Howard Nadworny, M.D., a Saint Vincent Hospital infectious diseases specialist and county health department adviser, said in an email.

Erie County sees steady COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained relatively steady this summer. The 14-day moving daily average of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has been between 17 and 27 since June 21, the state health department reported.

Many of those patients remain people admitted for other reasons but then test positive for COVID-19, hospital officials have said.

Those admitted because of COVID-19 tend to be older than 70 with other chronic health conditions, Saint Vincent president Christopher Clark, D.O., said last week.

"What we're seeing now is COVID acting more like the flu," Clark said. "The complication is more of a secondary consequence of the virus, like pneumonia is with the flu, instead of the body's initial response like it was earlier in the pandemic."

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 25% in Erie County

Here is a look at the county's other COVID-19 measurements between July 27-Aug. 2 and Aug. 3-9, according to the state health department:

  • The rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents increased from 125.7 to 136.1.
  • The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests rose from 22.6% to 24.5%.
  • The average daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 declined from 23.1 to 21.6.
  • The percentage of emergency department visits due to COVID-19 symptoms increased from 0.9% to 1.1%.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of August 15, 2022

A job fair focused on maintenance-related employment opportunities will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Erie County facility on Peach Street. Additional fairs are planned throughout northwest Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Find the complete list of events and details on applying for vacancies at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon who had double lung transplant to return to work

An orthopedic surgeon who had a successful double lung transplant after contracting COVID-19 in 2020 is expected to return to his job in September, Erie News Now reported Aug. 10. Carl Seon, MD, underwent the transplant after suffering from complications of COVID-19. He was diagnosed in 2020 and had the...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Clark
News 4 Buffalo

Man airlifted after ATV crash in Sherman

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man was airlifted following an ATV accident in the Town of Sherman on Saturday afternoon. Just after 3:15 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road. Investigation found that 25-year-old Eli Laramie of Boalsburg, Penn. was operating an ATV […]
SHERMAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution

Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Emergency Department#Linus Covid#General Health
YourErie

Fetterman to campaign in Erie Friday night

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman is holding a rally Friday night at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie. This will be Fetterman’s first event back on the campaign trail since he had a stroke on May 13. The candidate for Senate has noted that […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man swims across Edinboro Lake for a good cause

An Erie man swam across Edinboro Lake Friday for a good cause. For the past month, Greg Heintz has been training for this swim while raising money for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The swim was a little more than one mile and took him less time than expected because of the perfect lake conditions. Heintz […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant

A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WKBN

Free tablets to be given out at local library

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
MERCER, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy