Terry County, TX

towntalkradio.com

An introduction of Scott Jackson, Terry County Judge Candidate

Hello, my name is Benton Scott Jackson, but most people call me “Scott.” I am currently seeking the office of Terry County Judge, and I want those who don’t know me to hear my story and determine for themselves if I am the man they would vote for as their County Judge.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste.  Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
LEVELLAND, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Wreck on County Road 233

A driver who was involved in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on County Rd. 233 was initially trapped in their vehicle. Once rescued by firefighters, the driver was life-flighted by AeroCare to a hospital in Lubbock. Seminole EMS, Fire, and Gaines County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene. Also responding to the wreck were firefighters from Denver City. (Sentinel photo)
GAINES COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
LUBBOCK, TX

