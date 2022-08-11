Read full article on original website
An introduction of Scott Jackson, Terry County Judge Candidate
Hello, my name is Benton Scott Jackson, but most people call me “Scott.” I am currently seeking the office of Terry County Judge, and I want those who don’t know me to hear my story and determine for themselves if I am the man they would vote for as their County Judge.
everythinglubbock.com
City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
Lubbock County Expo Center officials meet to discuss progress
LUBBOCK, Texas – Officials in charge of the Lubbock County Expo Center met Wednesday to discuss budgets, phases, and different strategies with the developer, Garfield Public Private. They said unforeseen circumstances over the past two years delayed the progress more than they hoped. However, meeting once a month with the Local Government Corporation once a […]
Major roadwork to begin for several areas in the Basin
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT says that for the next several days and through the month of August, five major highways are being resurfaced as a part of a maintenance contract. In a recent news release, the top layers of asphalt will be removed and a new surface will be put in place under […]
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
Lubbock solid waste department paying for people to get dumpster truck certification
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Management will be paying for people to receive their dumpster truck certification in hopes of bringing in more employees. “We’re struggling for staffing, we’re no different than anybody else,” said Brenda Haney, Director of solid waste. Haney states that the department is currently working at 60% […]
fox34.com
TxDOT making improvements to intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced that work on a $1.5 million dollar improvement project at the intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 will begin on Monday, August 15. “The project will realign the intersection to help prevent wrong-way traffic and provide for additional...
Manslaughter arrest in Lubbock, details of case not fully disclosed
Devorian Dewayne Johnson, 21, was charged with manslaughter. However, much of the case remains closed off from public view.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
everythinglubbock.com
Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
everythinglubbock.com
The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
10 Years of Pride: Celebrate At Lubbock’s Pride Festival 2022
Although Pride month has already passed in 2022, that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating. Lubbock is having its 10th annual Pride Festival later this month, and you don’t want to miss out. On August 27, 2022, LubbockPRIDE is hosting their festival at Rodgers Park. The festivities...
fox34.com
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
Torrez gets 30 years for seriously injuring daughter in 2017
LUBBOCK, Texas — Arthur Torrez, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for seriously injuring his daughter in 2017. A jury found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. Torrez’s attorneys argued he should be sentenced to five to 10 years and that he was a good candidate for probation. The […]
seminolesentinel.com
Wreck on County Road 233
A driver who was involved in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on County Rd. 233 was initially trapped in their vehicle. Once rescued by firefighters, the driver was life-flighted by AeroCare to a hospital in Lubbock. Seminole EMS, Fire, and Gaines County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene. Also responding to the wreck were firefighters from Denver City. (Sentinel photo)
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
At’l Do Farms expecting several changes due to elevated drought
SHALLOWATER, Texas – The drought in 2022 affected many farmers in the Lubbock area, including those at At’l Do Farms. With fall quickly approaching, many might wonder if the corn maze will even be open due to the lack of moisture. This year, there will be a tall maze, but no corn. In fact, it […]
Lubbock Animal Shelter hosts Last ‘Spay’-cation of the Summer Later This Month
Being a responsible pet owner requires many different things. Not only are you responsible for their food, housing, grooming, and exercise, but you are responsible for every other part of their safety and wellbeing. One of the parts of being a pet owner that many people overlook is the need...
fox34.com
LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
fox34.com
Sentencing scheduled for Alexander Duberek, who confessed to stabbing boyfriend 93 times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge accepted a guilty plea from Alexander Yoichi Duberek on Wednesday, after he admitted to stabbing his boyfriend 93 times back in October 2020. Duberek will be sentenced on Nov. 10. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham provided this summary...
