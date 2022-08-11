Midland RockHounds to host first responders night

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds are inviting fans to its first responders night on Saturday, August 20th. Fans will get a chance to see the first-place Hounds take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles and enjoy a K9 demonstration along with a special presentation from the MPD honor guard.

Gates open at 6 pm at Momentum Bank Ballpark, and the first pitch takes place at 7 pm. Organizers say that first responder vouchers for the game must be picked up no later than August, 19th.

For more information about ticket prices and all of the activities taking place at the game, click here.

According to the Midland RockHounds, tickets can be purchased throughout this month and into September for this season’s games.

