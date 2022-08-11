Understanding the Cognitive Risks With Preeclampsia and Raising Awareness: Vesna Garovic, MD, PhD

The field of Alzheimer disease has entered a new era of earlier detection, creating an opportunity to redefine treatment and the clinical care of patients. Alzheimer disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60% to 70% of cases. With worldwide population growth and aging, the prevalence of the disease is increasing dramatically.1 One of the frustrating aspects of this disease for patients and families—as well as for their health care professionals—is the diagnosis itself. Yet, with a growing number of cognitive-assessment options, we are in a new era of early detection.

