Understanding the Cognitive Risks With Preeclampsia and Raising Awareness: Vesna Garovic, MD, PhD

neurologylive.com
Raising the Awareness of Severe Preeclampsia and Recognizing Potential Long-Term Impacts
Vesna Garovic, MD, PhD, chair of the nephrology division at Mayo Clinic, discussed the appropriate reaction to data suggesting late-life elevated inflammation and neurovascular damage from severe preeclampsia. In 2017, Vesna Garovic, MD, PhD, and colleagues published research that investigated the combined effect of both preeclampsia and late-life hypertension. Findings...
neurologylive.com
Changes in Vocation as Early Signs for Alzheimer Disease, Cognitive Issues: Alvaro Pascual-Leone, MD, PhD
The chief medical officer and cofounder of Linus Health discussed how changes in voice may help serve as early indicators for late-life cognitive deficits. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "What’s different here is we can offer quantitative metrics of that, which is immensely powerful. But I don’t...
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
neurologylive.com
Episode 70: Raising Awareness of Acute Flaccid Myelitis
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Olwen C. Murphy, MBBCh; and Matthew R. Vogt, MD, PhD. Episode 70 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service.
neurologylive.com
Two Patient Deaths Reported With Zolgensma Administration in SMA
The deaths, occurring shortly after treatment infusion, were because of acute liver injury, which is a known risk associated with the Novartis gene therapy. A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site, CGTLive™. Reports indicate that 2 children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in Russia and...
neurologylive.com
Trends in Stroke Incidence for Younger Ages Prompt Need to Reexamine Causes, Prevention Methods
When combing all 26 studies irrespective of methods, the lowest age-specific divergence in incidence was seen in 3 Southern European studies, and the most pronounced divergence in North American studies. Findings from a recently published meta-analysis and systematic review showed inconsistent trends of stoke incidence in young individuals, however, these...
neurologylive.com
Emerging Tools for Early Detection of Alzheimer Disease
The field of Alzheimer disease has entered a new era of earlier detection, creating an opportunity to redefine treatment and the clinical care of patients. Alzheimer disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60% to 70% of cases. With worldwide population growth and aging, the prevalence of the disease is increasing dramatically.1 One of the frustrating aspects of this disease for patients and families—as well as for their health care professionals—is the diagnosis itself. Yet, with a growing number of cognitive-assessment options, we are in a new era of early detection.
