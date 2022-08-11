ECISD Board talks school safety, bullying

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The school year is now underway in Odessa, and to begin the year, the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees held a meeting Tuesday night- on the agenda were two topics heavy on parent’s minds: school safety and issues with bullying. As such, the Board discussed these concerns in great detail.

To start, the Board received an update on the ways ECISD is keeping staff and students safe. The District said it employees 29 officers in its police force as well as four K-9 units: two trained in drug detection and two trained in weapons detection. Officers have been assigned to all middle schools and high schools – four officers at Permian High School, four at Odessa High School, plus additional security guards in parking lots. Additionally, ECISD officers and other law enforcement agencies coordinate daily drive-by and walk-through patrols at elementary schools.

All officers have trained in Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response, the training from the Texas School Safety Center for active shooter response. ECISD also maintains coordinated plans among ECISD, Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa College, and Medical Center Health System police departments.

Every campus also maintains controlled access entrances as every school- visitors must check-in and wear a badge while on campus. Staff members also wear badges at all times.

There are 1,500 video cameras in use across the district. ECISD said the cameras are monitored by police. Additionally, there are door barricades in every classroom and school office as a safety defense in a lockdown.

The District has also seen great success with its See Something, Say Something- part of the Student Crime Stoppers program that has given students, staff, and visitors a safe avenue to report campus threats. When anyone provides a tip about possible weapons or drugs on campus, a team of investigators will respond immediately.

There are also new measures in place this year: the District completed a state-required safety audit to ensure all exterior doors are locked and working properly; all classroom doors will remain locked all day, every day; and ECISD police officers will conduct weekly safety checks of fencing and exterior doors at all schools.

In addition to keeping campuses safe from outside threats, the District is also working to ensure other threats- such as school yard bullies- don’t negatively impact the day-to-day learning environment. At Tuesday’s meeting, Trustees saw a presentation on bullying reporting, the investigation process, and supports offered at schools.

This presentation used a fictitious family walking through the process of how bullying is defined, how it is reported and then investigated, and prevention efforts that include school counselors providing support resources for all of those involved. This support can include guidance lessons, conflict resolution, and referrals to outside agencies.

In the 2021-22 school year, 238 allegations of bullying were reported. Upon investigation, the majority of those resulted in Code of Conduct violations and appropriate disciplinary action; 37 of them were substantiated and confirmed as cases of bullying. Again, appropriate disciplinary action was taken, and counseling supports put in place as needed.

New this year, all school staff are being trained in bullying recognition response through SafeSchools. You can find more information about bullying and how to report it on the District’s website .

