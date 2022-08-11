Extra $300,000 for Spring Hill water/sewer study draws concerns at BOMA

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted, 8-0, a new study to continue its efforts in solving Spring Hill's ongoing and anticipated water and sewer capacity issues.

While the study's intention is to seek further solutions in expanding and maintaining the city's water capacity in the midst of continued growth, not all board members were in agreement on its adoption.

The price of the study comes at a cost of $300,000.

The city conducted a similar study in 2018, which cost a little more than $711,000.

Similar to the city's Spring Hill Rising: 2040 comprehensive plan, the study outlines current and future utility needs, policies and financial guidance. Part of the study also includes anticipating future growth, and the best practices to stay ahead of it.

Assistant City Administrator Dan Allen said the growth experienced over the last four years has been more than what was anticipated, and an update to the study is needed.

"Without the model being updated, we are very likely under-projecting the conditions that should be tied on to new developments," Allen said. "If we want to get out ahead of these things and have impacts equivalent to improvements, then updating this study puts us in a position to have the best information possible in place for our planning and engineering departments."

Allen added that an updated study could also address projections in newer areas within the city's urban growth boundary, namely east of I-65.

"It would not be my advice or recommendation to allow other utility districts that don't necessarily always have Spring Hill's best interests at heart to drive and dictate those projections, negotiating with us and trying to do various things to different parts of the future growth area of the city," Allen said.

Alderman Hazel Nieves said she believes the previous study was designed to anticipate growth, creating future financial plans for investments and spending $300,000 is a bit much considering the work that was put into the 2018 study.

"Everything was in place for the city to move forward, to put us in a good position regarding our water and sewer operations here for the city," Nieves said. "Now we are looking at another $300,000 to update that study. It's clear to me that there is probably a need for that because there has been so much more development since that period of time."

Slow to act

Nieves added that the issue isn't that another study needs to be done, but that the city has conducted many studies over the years, yet acting on the results recommended has been slow.

"We've got a new booster pump, but these things were told to the city to be done years ago," Nieves said. "It's time for us to step up to the plate and insure that this stuff gets done, because it hasn't been done."

The $300,000 for the study was also included in BOMA's 2022-23 fiscal budget.

City Administrator Pam Caskie said the city has a "go to launch" from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to seek partnerships to take better action on solutions.

"We don't want to waste any time, because we want to take advantage of doing things right and partnering," Caskie said.

Allen, who was hired as assistant city manager to oversee Spring Hill's water and sewer issues, urged that the city is "on the clock" and that having the most up-to-date information is critical.

"Conventional solutions don't work, our growth rate is too fast for that," Allen said. "All of these things are coming fast, and there is going to be more coming. We have to advance at parallel fronts all at the same time."