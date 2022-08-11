ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are Speaking Out on Their Rumored Feud With Victoria Beckham

By Hanna McNeila
 3 days ago
As is typical with any high-profile celebrity marriage, drama and scandal are never far behind. Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham have now experienced this first hand, as just a few months after their extravagant Palm Beach wedding, rumors have swirled of a feud between Peltz and new mother-in-law Victoria Beckham . The newlyweds recently participated in a joint interview, where they shared their thoughts on the swirling rumors and how it all began.

During a sit down with Variety , Peltz explained that she thinks the feud rumors started when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham -designed wedding dress.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she explained. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started and they ran with it.”

Brooklyn also spoke out against the rumors and slammed media sensationalization in the process. “I’ve learnt they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along which is good.”

When it comes to the happy couple, they seem to be exactly that. The pair, who are described in the feature as a “unit,” have not only fused their respective cultures and lives but also their names, with Brooklyn taking on Nicola’s last name “Peltz” into his own.

“The thing about us,” Nicola said, “is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.”

Before you go, click here to see family feuds we can’t believe played out in public.
