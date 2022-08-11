Read full article on original website
Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say
A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children's mother, according to the documents released this week.
News On 6
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
yukonprogressnews.com
Forcible rape charge filed in Yukon incident
A former Yukon resident faces five years to life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a female victim last fall at a Yukon address. Oklahoma City’s Edward Irvin Stearns Jr., 26, was charged July 29 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree rape (by force or fear). Assistant District...
News On 6
Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home
Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
KOCO
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
News On 6
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
People
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
KOCO
Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
OCPD: Suspect Shot, In Custody Following Hostage Situation In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police confirm that a suspect was shot and is in custody following an overnight hostage situation in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a domestic related call near Northeast 36 Street and North Lincoln Boulevard. Police were trying to get a woman and child out of...
KFOR
OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home
Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
KOCO
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
News On 6
Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
abc7amarillo.com
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
OHP: At Least 1 Grady County Deputy Shot By Suspect
Authorities said at least one Grady County deputy was shot Friday afternoon near Bridge Creek. The incident happened at a home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the other person wounded is a civilian. According to OHP, the incident started when Grady County...
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after convincing lover to murder her pastor husband
A judge sentenced an Oklahoma woman to life in prison after she admitted to winning over the admiration of a man who was not her husband, then convincing the man to kill her husband. Kristie Evans, 49, was sentenced Wednesday by Pontotoc County District Judge Steven Kessinger, who said she...
okcfox.com
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
1 dead, another injured in wrong-way crash in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Logan County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday around 5:15 p.m. in Guthrie on Highway 33 near County Road 76. According to OHP, two vehicles crashed after one was going the wrong way down the […]
OHP: 17-Year-Old Killed In Kingfisher County ATV Crash
A 17-year-old was killed in an ATV crash late Saturday night in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers said the driver was heading westbound on East 800 Road and departed the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to OHP. The victim...
