Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a woodland fire broke out in Norfolk.On Sunday, firefighters on two engines arrived at Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn, at 11.40am.Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it took 20 minutes to put out the small fire - measuring about four metres squared – that police said was caused by a disposable barbecue having been “thrown” in the woodland.The two arrested men are both 44 years old, from Boston in Lincolnshire. They were detained by an off-duty police officer before they were arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.Superintendent Nathan...

