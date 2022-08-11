Dominick Cruz reveals how his previous injuries took him to a dark place: “I was so depressed at one time that I didn’t even want to live”

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighter Runs Across Stage & Drop Kicks The Hell Out Of Other Fighter During Face Off
We all love the face-offs before a big boxing or UFC match, as we all are dying for the two contenders to start slugging it out right then and there. Of course, it never happens, and they leave the fighting for the ring. However, every now and then shit hits...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
After UFC on ESPN 41 knockout of Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera isn't 'tripping' on what comes next
SAN DIEGO – UFC bantamweight content Marlon Vera would be the first to tell you that working with coach Jason Parillo has changed his life, so how’s this for a life-altering moment?. Six days before his UFC on ESPN 41 headliner against former champion Dominick Cruz, Vera received...
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor is ‘done as a champion’
Despite always being one fight away from a title shot, Conor McGregor’s time as a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion may be over ... at least Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, believes it is. McGregor remains sidelined after breaking his leg during his last time out...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
wrestlingrumors.net
Go Your Own Ways: WWE Seems To Have Split Up A Longstanding Tag Team
They’re done. WWE has been around for a long time and there are certain things that they have focused on over the years. Tag team wrestling is not one of those things that gets a lot of attention, as the company has a history of splitting teams up before they have a chance to do very much. That seems to be the case again, as WWE appears to have split up another tag team.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz breaks down keys to Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
A bantamweight showcase heads to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 when one of the most stacked cards of 2022 unfolds at UFC 280. Two of the event’s most anticipated fights involve 135-pound fighters: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley. Along with being one...
mmanews.com
Cormier Blasts MMA Media For Handling Of Cruz’s Comments
Daniel Cormier is once again taking issue with the MMA media for its handling of Dominick Cruz‘s remarks about DC’s commentary. In the leadup to the UFC 269 Fight of the Night last year between Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, comments from the former UFC bantamweight king regarding Cormier’s commentary went viral. Cruz outed Cormier for not doing adequate research ahead of his broadcast duties, seemingly blindsiding his colleague in the process.
stillrealtous.com
Another WWE Star Expected To Get A Name Change
Name changes have become quite common in WWE over the last few years with some stars taking on new names and others having their names shortened to one word. Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza had their names shortened to Humberto and Angel last year when they came together to form the Los Lotharios tag team, but Angel recently indicated on Twitter that he would be adding Garza back to his name.
Kamaru Usman Blasts USADA For ‘Stupid’ Early Morning Visit
Kamaru Usman was not happy with USADA this week. The UFC’s anti-doping program, USADA, has had several examples of being ridiculous to the UFC athletes. Recently, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that USADA tested him hours before his second title fight with Max Holloway, which really altered his performance. The champ...
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions
Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout
Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
bjpenndotcom
