GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.

GAGE COUNTY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO