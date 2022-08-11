Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KETV.com
Omaha police officer exonerated after use of force investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Friday that an officer has been exonerated after an investigation into excessive use of force allegations. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran, was accused after an incident during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy. “I want to thank those who forwarded video of...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
KETV.com
Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfornow.com
Inmate Missing From Corrections Facility Arrested By Lincoln Police
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday arrested a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, who left the facility nearly two months ago. Semaj Ross, 44, was put in the Lancaster County Jail on new charges, including delivery or possession of a hazardous drug. In a...
KETV.com
Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement
WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located the vehicle that was identified from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Firearm
A Lincoln man is sentenced to five years and four months in prison following a conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. Brandon Escamilla, age 21 was sentenced on August 11, 2022. After he completes his prison sentence, Escamilla will serve three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha Police looking for suspect in Florence Tower fatal shooting, victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a Friday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person has died from a shooting at Florence Tower, a housing complex operated by the Omaha Housing Authority. Shalonna Houston, 26, was killed in the shooting. Omaha Police are actively searching for...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Three separate acts of vandalism were reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department officers responded to three separate reports of spray paint vandalisms to vehicles on Wednesday. LPD said the incidents happened in the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr Streets, and the 1400 block of N 63rd Street. According to authorities, the estimated...
KETV.com
Man finds car being rammed, driver leaves the scene
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a crash that caused damage to two vehicles. The crash happened Saturday about 3 a.m. along the 10th Street bridge near 10th and Pacific. One of the vehicle owners said he saw someone ramming his vehicle, and when he came out, the...
1011now.com
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
KETV.com
Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation
UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
KETV.com
Omaha police officer resigned, domestic violence charge dropped
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an officer has resigned. The 34-year-old former officer, Brittney Taylor, was arrested by police in January following a domestic disturbance incident. Officials say her girlfriend had injuries to her face and head as a result. According to prosecutors, they've dropped the misdemeanor domestic...
Comments / 1